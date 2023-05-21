A member of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which has its base in Pakistan, had been reportedly sending covert information regarding the movement of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a federal agency spokesperson, Muhammad Ubaid Malik was arrested as part of a crackdown on terrorist organisations operating over the border who want to disrupt India by carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Malik was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander. Investigations have revealed that he was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander,” the spokesperson informed.

Several damning documents, per the official, were found in his possession at the time of his capture and confirmed his involvement in the promotion of terrorist actions.

In order to uncover the plots concocted by cadres and overground agents of various terrorist groups under the supervision of their leaders headquartered in Pakistan, the NIA suo motu initiated the terror conspiracy case on June 21 of last year.

“It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including remote control-operated sticky/magnetic bombs,” the official revealed.

The spokesperson divulged that drones are frequently used to transfer IEDs and explosives from over the border and that they are also manufactured locally in order to carry out terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. The official added, “The attacks are mainly targeted at minorities and security forces personnel.”

Notably, this development took place after the administration of the union territory abruptly changed the itinerary of around 60 foreign and local delegates touring Kashmir from May 22 to May 24 for a working group meeting on tourism. Their stay has been shortened at the Dachigam wildlife sanctuary in the summer capital city of Srinagar and the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir over security reasons.

The administration reduced their sightseeing excursion to close vicinity attractions in Srinagar due to security concerns, a senior official informed.

According to authorities, their trip to the Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary has also been changed to include stops at Chashma Shahi, Pari Mahal, and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Botanical Garden.

The Boulevard Road section between Nishat and Dalgate is anticipated to be closed to vehicle traffic until the significant international event at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) which is located along the shores of Dal Lake, is over.

In lieu of making the tiresome and time-consuming journey to Gulmarg, the delegates from nineteen G20 nations attending the working group conference at the SKICC under India’s chairmanship will tour the Royal Mughal Gardens Nishat and Shalimar. The decision was made as a safety precaution and in consideration of the long drive to the ski resort, which is around 55 km from Srinagar.

Marine Commando Force (MCF) and National Security Guards (NSG) commandos have been deployed in Jhelum and Dal Lake, respectively, as part of multi-layered security measures surrounding SKICC, the location of the G20 tourism track meeting, in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

Sharpshooters will be stationed atop buildings between Brein and Nishat to keep an eye on the site, as stated by officials, who also noted that police are utilising counter-drone equipment to closely monitor public movement.

While Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been deployed in and around the site, high-tech drones will be watching the whole city. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have increased patrolling in Srinagar.

Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police contingents will be stationed around the site as part of the security measures. Patrolling in public areas has increased, and public checks and frisking have tightened in Srinagar.