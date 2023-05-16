In the Rewari district of Haryana, a recent case has emerged challenging the belief held by some individuals who identify as left-liberals that Love Jihad is a nonexistent phenomenon. The local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mausam Khan, a Muslim individual, who stands accused of allegedly ensnaring a Hindu woman, subjecting her to assault, and coercing her into converting to Islam.

The police filed the FIR based on the complaint filed by the woman who said that she was also raped by the brother of the accused. The saga began in the year 2020 when the woman met the accused at her college. She was studying in her BA second year when the accused Khan introduced himself as a Hindu man named Prem to the woman.

The individual in question cultivated a friendship with the woman, gradually building her trust. During their interactions, he made claims about having influential connections within his family and assured her that he would assist in securing a promising job for her once she completed her education. Additionally, he showered her with gifts and professed his love for her, ultimately luring her into a romantic entanglement from which she found it difficult to extricate herself.

During their relationship, the accused forcefully took her to Haridwar on his bike and raped her. On the next day then ie on November 19, 2020, he got married to a woman in a temple in Haridwar.

According to the woman’s statement in the complaint, a series of events unfolded on November 20. The accused’s father, Tahir Khan, along with his uncles Tasavvar, Akbar, Suleman, and their friend Babulal, arrived in Haridwar. Under coercive circumstances, they forcibly transported the woman and the accused to Uton village in Nuh. There, through intimidation involving the use of firearms, she was compelled to convert her religion to Islam and partake in a forced ‘Nikah’ ceremony. It was during this distressing incident that she discovered her husband’s true identity as Mausam Khan, a Muslim, rather than the previously known name of Prem.

The girl happened to protest after knowing the truth but was kept hostage in a home. Amid this, Khan’s brother Salim raped her. She was also brutally thrashed by the family members of the accused.

The victim girl managed to escape from the spot on April 19 this year as the family members of the accused were not at home. She reached her maternal family and narrated the entire episode to them. The family supported the victim and took her to Dharuhera police station to register a police complaint. The police have registered a case against Mausam Khan, his father Tahir Khan, brother Salim Khan and others under various relevant sections of the law.