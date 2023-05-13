Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLove jihad is an agenda of undeclared terrorism against humanity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath...
News Reports
Updated:

Love jihad is an agenda of undeclared terrorism against humanity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath after watching ‘The Kerala Story’

The UP CM watched 'The Kerala Story' along with his ministerial colleagues at a special screening at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Th chief minister with his cabinet colleagues during a special screening of The Kerala Story.
Th CM with his cabinet colleagues during a special screening of The Kerala Story. (Source: The Indian Express)
7

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that love jihad is an agenda of undeclared terrorism against humanity. The UP CM said this after watching The Kerala Story along with his ministerial colleagues at a special screening at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, “The Kerala Story draws the attention of the entire nation to the conspiracy like love jihad. The entire society must be made aware of this distortion. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film’s producer, director, and entire team.”

He further said that the UP administration has a zero-tolerance attitude for any distortion that undermines social cohesion, imperils national security, or endangers humanity. “That’s why our government has effectively implemented the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on November 27, 2020, by first making an ordinance and then a duly enacted law against perversion like love jihad,” Yogi Adityanath asserted.

He also held a meeting with people associated with the movie including lead actor Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah in Lucknow, on May 10.

On May 9, the chief minister announced The Kerala Story to be tax-free in the state, following the two other BJP-administrated states of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

According to official statistics, 433 cases have been reported in the state of Uttar Pradesh since the anti-conversion law came into effect in November 2020.

“Action has been taken against 1,471 accused, including a total of 1,229 accused named in these cases, and a total of 242 accused who came to light during the investigation in which 855 arrests have been made. According to the latest situation, 339 chargesheets have been sent to the court, and 184 victims have even confessed before the court that they were forcibly converted. Of these, 66 charges are related to minors,” revealed a government spokesperson.

In accordance with the legislation, violators incurred a one to five-year prison sentence as well as a Rs 15,000 fine. Additionally, under the statute, anybody found guilty of mass conversion is faced with a ten-year jail term.

The Kerala Story was released on May 5 amidst objections from Muslims, liberals, and the opposition parties. It managed to gross more than 80 crores at the Indian box office in the first seven days of its release and has already minted 100 crores worldwide.

The multilingual project is now running in 37 countries around the globe including the US and Canada. It is directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and features Adah Sharma in the lead role.

It follows the story of a Hindu girl, Shalini Unnikrishnan from Kerala who is brainwashed to accept Islam by her Muslim friend, gets married to a Muslim man, and goes to Syria along with her spouse to join ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) also known as IS (Islamic State) and is tortured there.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka election result: Dozen cabinet ministers including CM Bommai win, 11 ministers face defeat as BJP loses the only southern state it ruled

ANI -

Congress is set to win Karnataka comfortably, but it has its next battle on its hands: Who will be CM, Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri asks Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu why he still has a Hindu surname, Mattu accuses ‘The Kashmir Files’ director of demonising Kashmiris

OpIndia Staff -

Despite scoring a big fat zero in UP mayor polls, Akhilesh Yadav uses Karnataka to drown his sorrows and Netizens can’t stop laughing

OpIndia Staff -

BBC says Congress represents India but BJP is only ‘Modi’s’, publishes article by author Zubair Ahmed who calls Hanuman ‘monkey God’, Netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka election results: BJP’s vote share hasn’t decreased even by 1 per cent, Congress gains at the expense of JDS’ loss

OpIndia Staff -

In Karnataka, BJP loses Puttur constituency to Congress: Rebel Sangh and Hindutva leader gets more votes than BJP candidate, but not enough to win

OpIndia Staff -

SC gives three-month extension to SEBI, Mauritius minister says no breach of law by the 38 companies and 11 funds linked to Adani: Latest...

OpIndia Staff -

SDPI Puttur candidate Shafi Bellare loses deposit in Karnataka Assembly Elections, was chargesheeted by NIA in killing BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Poll Results: BJP’s Yashpal Suvarna, who received ‘sar tan se juda’ threat during the Hijab row, comfortably wins from Udupi

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,104FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com