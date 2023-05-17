On Wednesday, 17th May 2023, a man named Mohsin was detained for barging into the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by 2 minor girls. Reportedly, one minor girl is Hindu and the other one is Muslim, and the trio entered the Hindu temple using the Aadhaar card of the Hindu girl. Although no complaint has been lodged with the police so far, the police have taken the suspect into custody after learning about the incident and are interrogating him.

The Mahant of the temple, Yati Narsinghanand, alleged that Mohsin was trying to enter the temple and do a recce of the premises.

OpIndia contacted Mahant Yati Narsinghanand of Dasna Shaktipeeth Temple to know more about this incident. He said, “The boy’s name is Mohsin. His age is around 24-25 years. He entered the temple using the Aadhaar card of a Hindu girl who visits here almost every day with her family.”

According to Yati Narsinghanand, Mohsin had crossed the circle of police security at the temple but was caught by his personal security guards. He said that he has not given any complaint letter to the police.

Yati Narsinghanand said, “During the search, no weapons etc. were found from any of the three. Mohsin and the minor Muslim girl did not show their Aadhaar card to hide their identity.”

The video of this incident is also going viral on social media. In the viral video, the police are seen taking the suspects into custody. A girl in a school uniform is also seen in the video.

Dr Udita Tyagi, a devotee of the Dasna temple, has released a video from the spot. She has also alleged that one of the two minor girls detained along with accused Mohsin is a Muslim. She claimed that the age of the Hindu minor girl is 13.

One of the volunteers in the Dasna temple informed that the arrested accused Mohsin belongs to Dasna and that he had entered the temple premises with the intention of doing a recce. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Web City) of Ghaziabad said, “On 17.5.23, two minor girls and a young man from Dasna came to enter the temple, one of whom had an ID and two did not have an ID, they were stopped by the security personnel and legal action is being taken by interrogating them.”

It is notable that while speaking with OpIndia in May 2021, Yati Narsinghanand had told that he has a threat to his life as Islamists are targeting him. This is not the first incident of suspicious persons entering the Dasna temple or trying to attack Yati Narsinghanand. Earlier, some suspects have been caught while trying to enter the Dasna temple.

On the night of June 2, 2021, two men named Kashif and Vipul barged in with the deadly drug cyanide and surgical blades. Both of them had got their names mentioned in the entry register outside the main gate of the temple as Dr Vipul Vijayvargiya from Nagpur and Kashi Gupta. Both the suspects were accused of planning to attack the Hindu saint during the evening puja.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 4 am, two sadhus were stabbed by a suspect at the Dasna temple. Both sadhus were seriously injured in this attack.