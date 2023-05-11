The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismissed its superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, who was a part of the investigation involving the Drugs on Cruise case in 2021. Singh was a member of the team that detained Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The NCB official was dismissed in a separate case over his misconduct for which he was suspended in April 2022. As per the NCB, Vishwa Vijay Singh was dismissed on the basis of the findings of the inquiry conducted against him. The order about the termination of services of Singh was issued last month as per news agencies.

On the night of October 2, 2021, Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer moved from the NCB and led a squad of officers, including Singh, to raid the Cordelia ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The NCB claimed to have confiscated 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of marijuana, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid, after which 17 people were arrested, including Aryan Khan. The Bombay High Court eventually granted Khan bail on October 28.

In connection with the investigation, Vishwa Vijay Singh led a team of investigators to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. After further investigation, another NCB team concluded that there was insufficient evidence to indict Aryan Khan in the case.

A separate vigilance inquiry was conducted against NCB officials after the allegations of high-handedness against the NCB team and Wankhede. Departmental action was taken against seven officers involved in the case.