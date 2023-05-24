After 19 opposition parties led by Congress announced that they will boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by PM Narendra Modi on 28 May, the ruling alliance NDA has issued a statement strongly condemning the move. In a statement issued by the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they said that they “unequivocally condemn the contemptuous decision of 19 political parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled for Sunday, 28th May.”

The NDA statement said, “This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation.”

Saying that the Parliament is a hallowed institution, the beating heart of our democracy, and the epicentre of decision-making that shapes and influences the lives of our citizens, the NDA parties said that “such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy.“

The NDA says that the audacity of these opposition parties to preach about parliamentary decency and constitutional values is, in the light of their actions, nothing short of laughable. Calling out the hypocrisy of the opposition, the statement says that they had boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee and skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

It further adds how the Congress extended a late courtesy call to Ramnath Kovind after his election as President, and the disrespect shown to current president Droupadi Murmu. “The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation,” it says.

Further giving examples, the statement mentions the emergency imposed by Congress govt and frequent misuse of the Article 356 of the Constitution.

The NDA further says, “It is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people – a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics. Their preference for semi-monarchic governments and family-run parties shows an aversion to vibrant democracy, an ideology incongruent with the ethos of our nation.”

The statement adds, “What these Opposition parties are perpetrating is a disgrace to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and the legacy of countless others who served this nation faithfully. Their actions tarnish the values these leaders upheld and worked tirelessly to instil in our democracy.”

The NDA parties implored the opposition parties to reconsider their decision, saying that if they do not, the 140 crore people of India will not forget this “egregious insult to our democracy and to their elected representatives”.

The statement was ended by saying, “Their actions today will echo through the annals of history, casting a long shadow over their legacy. We urge them to think about the nation and not individual political gains.”

The statement has been signed by representatives of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Jananayak Janata Party, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Apna Dal – Soneylal, Tamil Manila Congress, AIADMK, IMKMK, AJSU, and Mizo National Front.