The official opening of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, which also happens to be the anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s birth, has caused a political uproar. Opposition parties have accused the government of violating constitutional protocol and claimed that President Droupadi Murmu, who serves as the head of Parliament, should have been invited to officially dedicate the building to the country.

19 opposition parties on Wednesday also issued a joint statement saying they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, saying “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building.”

Pressing on the presence of President Murmu, the opposition parties indicated that PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building without the President was an insult to the President and the Indian constitution.

“The President is not only the head of the state in India but also an integral part of the Parliament. She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must assent for an act of Parliament to take effect. The parliament cannot function without her. Yet the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first Adivasi woman President,” the statement read.

19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

The statement has been signed by the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Trinamool Congress, JDU, CPI-M, RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam.

Statement by Congress

The opposition parties also called the BJP-led government an authoritarian one and accused it of sucking the soul of democracy out from the Parliament. Earlier, the Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the Government of having reduced the office of the President to ‘tokenism’ and linked the issue with Dalits and Tribals. Some of the other Opposition parties had also accused the BJP government of insulting the tribal society.

Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had opined on Twitter that “The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House and not the Prime Minister.” The party also called it a complete insult to the country’s founding fathers.

नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन राष्ट्रपति जी को ही करना चाहिए, प्रधानमंत्री को नहीं!

Further Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “Not inviting the President to inaugurate the new Parliament building is an insult to Dalits, adivasis and women.”

"Not inviting the President to inaugurate the new Parliament building is an insult to Dalits, adivasis and women," says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Statement by AAP

AAP’s Raghav Chaddha said that the party would boycott the inauguration event if President Murmu does not dedicate it to the country. He tweeted, “President is the Constitutional Head of India. It is bizarre to not let President lay the foundation stone or inaugurate the new Parliament. Disrespect for Head of the Union is disrespect for our Constitution. Therefore, AAP will boycott the inauguration ceremony in protest.”

President is the Constitutional Head of India.



It is bizarre to NOT let President lay the foundation stone or inaugurate the new Parliament.



Disrespect for Head of the Union is disrespect for our Constitution.



Therefore, AAP will boycott the inauguration ceremony in protest.

By NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) whose name has not been included in the list of 19 opposition parties also stated on May 24 that it would not attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party supremo Sharad Pawar said that the decision has been taken in sync with other like-minded Opposition parties.

NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building, party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue: Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut also commented on the issue and said that there was no need to spend crores on rebuilding the existent parliament building. “It was good. Nothing would have happened to it for coming at least 100 years. The new building has been made out of wish of the PM. The Parliament building is historic and the BJP and RSS has contributed nothing to it. The new building is just an attempt to attach their name to the history of parliament and India,” Raut said.

He further attempted to teach protocol by saying that not inviting the President to the inauguration is insult to the Constitution and violation of the protocol. “All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” he affirmed.

All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut

By RJD and Samajwadi Party

RJD’s leader Manoj Jha also said that the President should inaugurate the new building. “The Prime Minister doesn’t listen to people. It is hs choice to iaugurate the building and not allow the President to do so. It is violation of the constitution and the age old tradition of the Indian politics,” he added.

"The President should have inaugurated the new Parliament building," says RJD leader Manoj Jha.

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also said that the party would boycott the inaugural event. “We want the President to dedicate the new building to India and not the Prime Minister because that is what is appropriate. We shall boycott,” he added.

We will boycott this (the inauguration of the new Parliament building): Bihar Deputy CM and RjD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Samajwadi Party’s Ghanshyam Tiwari said his party was of the view that the “new Parliament building belongs to the entire nation and the President as the head of the Parliament should have inaugurated it…it would have also set the tone for an India where women have greater say in leadership in politics.”

Several other opposition parties and their respective leaders also issued their statements regarding the issue. However, they seemingly forgot the time when they (opposition parties) themselves didn’t want the President to address the Parliament during the recent Budget session.

Opposition parties have a history of boycotting the President’s address to the Parliament

On January 31 this year, during the Budget session, the opposition parties including the AAP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and more had said that they would boycott the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s ‘failure on all fronts of governance’.

Both the parties had clarified that they and their parties respected the President and the President’s chair but they were boycotting the address to protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Also, notably in the year 2021, around 16 opposition parties had come together to boycott the then President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session that year in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws. Leaders of 16 Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool, DMK, the then Shiv Sena, NCP and the Left parties had issued a joint statement in which they had said that they were shocked at the government’s ‘insensitivity and undemocratic attitude’ towards the protesting farmers.

Interestingly, the opposition parties who then boycotted the President’s address in their protest against the BJP, are now fighting for the dignity and honor of the President. Now are they able to see the high chair of the President and its importance in the Indian constitution and democracy. Now are the opposition parties glorifying the President as the first Adivasi women to have been elected on the chair. This is sheer hypocrisy and this act of using the honor and name of the respected President for the political benefits by the opposition parties is shameful.

BJP explains reason behind PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building

The BJP slammed the opposition parties, especially the Congress for politicizing the inauguration event of the new parliament building. “Whenever a good thing happens, Congress leaders resort to their cheap level of politics. The construction of the new Parliament building is a glorious moment and every India is feeling proud about it. However, the Congress, as usual, is playing spoilsport. They have been rejected by the people of the country and such comments are a reflection of their frustration,” BJP’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni was quoted as saying.

Also, Hardeep Singh Puri posted a series of tweets explaining the actual reason behind PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building. He said that the Congress party had a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Government and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Government, whose Policies are effected in the form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt & leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is.

He also accused the Congress party of lacking national spirit and a sense of pride in India’s progress as he reminded that on October 24, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the parliament annexe and on August 15, 1987, PM Rajiv Gandhi ingrate the parliament library.

“They should feel better if they remember Oct 24, 1975, the day when Smt Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe! Or August 15, 1987, when Sh Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament Library!,” Puri tweeted.

Statement by Hardeep Singh Puri

PM Modi laid the foundation for the new Parliament building in December 2020. The new structure is a component of Central Vista’s revitalization as the country’s power corridor.

A constitutional hall showcasing India’s democratic legacy will be included in the new Parliament building, which has been built by Tata Projects Ltd. Other features include a library, many committee rooms, eating places and a lot of parking. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha marshals will have new dress codes in the next parliament.