Friday, May 5, 2023
HomeNews Reports'I regret to have said all that', online English teacher Aman Vashishth who had...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘I regret to have said all that’, online English teacher Aman Vashishth who had mocked Lord Rama and Ramayana cries on video, issues apology

Aman Vashishth said that he cannot take the words back and does not intend to justify his act, and that he regrets now for making those comments.

OpIndia Staff
'I regret to have said all that', online English teacher Aman Vashishth who had mocked Lord Rama and Ramayana cries, issues apology
Aman Vashishth (L)
16

Aman Vashishth, a former teacher of English at Unacademy, issued an apology on Friday for using derogatory language for Lord Rama and demeaning the ancient Hindu scripture of Ramayana. Vashishth said that he cannot take the words back and does not intend to justify his act, and that he regrets now for making those comments.

“I have been taking anti-depressant for past two years and have recently started teaching again. I have suffered a lot due to whatever I said back then and though I cannot take those words back, I truly feel bad for whatever I said. I shouldn’t have said all that,” he said.

Vashishth also added that he had stopped teaching for two years and have apologised for several times. “Those comments were over some video and I regret to have said all that,” he added issuing apology over the five year old video. Notably, Jaipur police had already taken action against Vashishth at that point of time.

This is after one of his old videos went viral over the social media in which he could be seen making fun of King Dashrath and his wives. “King Dashrath was upset as he was unable to have kids. Later he approached to Guru Vashishth who performed a havan and offered kheer to wives of King Dashrath. The three wives then announced their pregnancies but then none of their children’s faces matched with King Dashrath,” he said mocking the episode of Ramayana.

Later he added that nobody in the entire Ramayana was ever happy and that “Lord Rama had also lost his only source of entertainment and time pass- Goddess Sita, after she was abducted by Ravana”.

Reportedly, Vashishth said this during one of his lectures and the students could be seen laughing loudly over his comments. However, the teacher who has joined ‘Careerwill App’ coaching now as per one of the Twitter users identified as ‘The Random Indian’, has issued apology and has sought relief from the viral claims.

Interestingly, Aman Vashishth also has his own English teaching mobile application named AVS which stands for ‘Aman Vashishth Sir’. The app was last updated in the year 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Islamists and Leftists attack their sympathiser Vinod Kapri because he questioned Rana Ayyub, an Islamist herself

OpIndia Staff -

‘No indication that FIR is politically motivated’: Gauhati HC rejects anticipatory bail to Congress leader Srinivas BV, refuses to quash case filed by Angkita...

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police opposes relief to SHAUTS VC and Director, say they received Rs 34 crore from foreign countries in ‘Yeshu Darbar Trust’ for illegal...

OpIndia Staff -

J&K: 5 Army soldiers killed in blast during anti-terror operations in Rajouri forest, Jaish-e-Mohammed’s front PAFF claims responsibility

OpIndia Staff -

Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP president after the party’s core committee rejected it unanimously 

ANI -

‘Journalist’ and serial fake news peddler Ali Sohrab spreads lies to defend constable Shahadat Ali arrested for stalking schoolgirls in Lucknow

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi talks about The Kerala Story: This is not the first time he talked about movies that have put national security in focus....

OpIndia Staff -

The Kerala Story: Pushing the envelope in calling out soft conversion to Islam which graduates to terrorism by brainwashing

Nirwa Mehta -

New CCTV footage shows attackers came back to stab gangster Tillu Tajpuria as officials watched on: All we know so far about the grisly...

Jhankar Mohta -

Mamata Banerjee randomly talks about unrelated historical figures while furthering rumours of Modi govt removing Mughal history from textbooks

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com