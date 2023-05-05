Aman Vashishth, a former teacher of English at Unacademy, issued an apology on Friday for using derogatory language for Lord Rama and demeaning the ancient Hindu scripture of Ramayana. Vashishth said that he cannot take the words back and does not intend to justify his act, and that he regrets now for making those comments.

“I have been taking anti-depressant for past two years and have recently started teaching again. I have suffered a lot due to whatever I said back then and though I cannot take those words back, I truly feel bad for whatever I said. I shouldn’t have said all that,” he said.

Vashishth also added that he had stopped teaching for two years and have apologised for several times. “Those comments were over some video and I regret to have said all that,” he added issuing apology over the five year old video. Notably, Jaipur police had already taken action against Vashishth at that point of time.

This is after one of his old videos went viral over the social media in which he could be seen making fun of King Dashrath and his wives. “King Dashrath was upset as he was unable to have kids. Later he approached to Guru Vashishth who performed a havan and offered kheer to wives of King Dashrath. The three wives then announced their pregnancies but then none of their children’s faces matched with King Dashrath,” he said mocking the episode of Ramayana.

Later he added that nobody in the entire Ramayana was ever happy and that “Lord Rama had also lost his only source of entertainment and time pass- Goddess Sita, after she was abducted by Ravana”.

Reportedly, Vashishth said this during one of his lectures and the students could be seen laughing loudly over his comments. However, the teacher who has joined ‘Careerwill App’ coaching now as per one of the Twitter users identified as ‘The Random Indian’, has issued apology and has sought relief from the viral claims.

Interestingly, Aman Vashishth also has his own English teaching mobile application named AVS which stands for ‘Aman Vashishth Sir’. The app was last updated in the year 2022.