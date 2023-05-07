On Saturday (May 6), actor and poet Piyush Mishra recounted how Communism left a scarring impact on his life and family. Mishra shared how the leftist ideology ruined his life for over 20 years.

He shared his story during an interview with Saurabh Dwivedi of Lallantop. At about 11:03 minutes into the show, Mishra said, “This communism has turned my life upside down…There was a time when Communists had a hold over me…for 20 years. And this happened in Delhi.”

“They (Communists) teach you that ‘family’ is a bad concept and turn you against your father and mother. They tell you to work for the society. Are parents not part of this society?” he asked.

Piyush Mishra emphasised, “According to them, the society is different and the State is different. Revolution (kranti) will come from somewhere and you have to wait and watch in anticipation. In this way, they made me work for them for 20 years…”

“According to the Communists, earning money is a sin. They told me that one who runs after money is a ‘capitalist.’ I believed them and vowed to not earn money. Abandoned my father, mother, and wife. I turned out to be a bad son, a bad husband but promised myself not to turn into a bad father,” he added.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor pointed out, “It was only then that the realisation dawned on me that I made a huge mistake. They took everything from me and I did not have any sense of responsibility towards my family…”

At that point, interviewer Saurabh Dwivedi interjected, “Do you realise that NK will be angry at you?” Without mincing any words, Piyush Mishra said, “Let him be mad at me. Now you will get into trouble for taking ‘names.'”

He stated, “In those days, we were obsessed with the imagery of Stalin. In Communism, there is one central figure and everyone has to abide by his instructions. Stalinism and Communism had destroyed my life.”

“I kept working for them until I reached a breaking point. I was mentally and physically exhausted and emotionally drained by that time,” Mishra concluded.