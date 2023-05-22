On Sunday, May 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit the Pacific Islands nation Papua New Guinea. He received a warm welcome from the Island nation’s Prime Minister James Marape who broke all protocols to receive PM Modi at the airport. PM Marape also sought blessings from PM Modi by touching his feet, an Indian gesture of seeking blessings from elders.

In his address at the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), PM Marape said that the Pacific Islands nations consider PM Modi as the leader of the Global South. He further added that the Pacific Islands nations would rally behind India’s leadership at the International forums. He pointed out that his country is the victim of global powerplay and said, “We are victims of global powerplay… You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums.”

#WATCH | We are victims of global powerplay… You are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your leadership at global forums: James Marape, PM of Papua New Guinea@PMOIndia #FIPIC pic.twitter.com/Ruy6g9oDF3 — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 22, 2023

Speaking on the issue of Russia Ukraine war, PM Marape added that small economies like his country “imported inflation” as a result of the war. He said, “The issue of Ukraine war with Russia or Russia war with Ukraine rather, we import the inflation to our own small economies. These nations sitting before you, Mr Prime Minister (PM Modi), have high costs of fuel and power tariffs in their own countries and we suffer as a result of big nations at play in terms of geopolitics and the power struggles out there.”

Striking language from James Marape as he opens meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Pacific leaders. Marape calls Modi the "leader of the Global South" and India the "third big voice" in global politics which "must emerge." He says the Pacific will "rally behind" India pic.twitter.com/Lx2ojKSKhe — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) May 22, 2023

He further urged PM Modi to become an active voice of the small island nations at the global forums including G7 and G20. He said, “You are the voice that can offer our issues at the highest as advanced economies discuss matters relating to economy, commerce, trade and geopolitics.”

PM Marape added, “We ask you, using this moment where I am co-chairing and I speak for my small brother and sister nations of the Pacific. Whilst our land may be small and the number may be small, our area and space in the Pacific are big. The world uses it for trade, commerce and movement.”

Wishing to see PM Modi as PNG’s advocate on international forums, he said, “We want you to be an advocate for us. As you sit in those meetings and continue to fight for the rights of small emerging nations and emerging economies. Our leaders will have a moment to speak to you. I want you, Mr Prime Minister, for you to spend time hearing them. And hopefully, at the end of these dialogues, may India and the Pacific’s relationship is entrenched and strengthened.”

Calling PM Modi the leader of the Global South, he added, “But more importantly, the issues that are facing the Pacific island nations, especially the smaller ones amongst us ahead in its right context and given support by you, the leader of the Global South.”

PM Marape wants Indians to establish business in PNG

Before PM Modi’s arrival at PNG, PM Marape gave an exclusive interview with DD India. In the interview, he talked about his plan to import India’s expertise in the field of technology, medicine and other sectors. He specifically talked about India’s growing expertise in technology and said he would talk to PM Modi about importing a biometric identification system (Aadhaar) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for future elections, especially the general elections in PNG that are scheduled for 2027.

PM Marape also talked about inviting Indian entrepreneurs to settle in PNG and establishing businesses to export products including agriculture, fisheries, forest, oil, gas and mineral not only to India but also to the rest of the world.

Indian Diaspora in PNG

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are 4,500 members of the Indian Diaspora living in PNG. They include professionals like Chartered Accountants, University Professors, School Teachers and Doctors. Some are engaged in professions like IT, finance, trading, business, missionary work, etc. There are influential Indians owning, directly or in partnership, prominent super stores and businesses in the country.

Humanitarian aid from India to PNG

India has a long history of humanitarian aid and disaster relief to PNG. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, India donated 1,32,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine to PNG. There are only two vaccines available and approved in PNG, both AstraZeneca Vaccine’s variants. The first is from India and the second is from South Korea.

According to MEA, in 2016, Indian High Commission handed over a consignment of 7.2 million dosages of anti-retroviral drugs that cost around US 3 million to PNG’s government.

In 2017-18, India provided computers and peripherals worth USD 7,60,000 as part of the grant-in-aid under India’s Regional Assistance to Pacific Island Countries to the PNG’s government.

In February 2018, the Government of India provided USD 1 million grant to PNG’s government for earthquake relief work.

In June 2019, India extended another financial aid of USD 1 million for relief and restoration work of areas affected by the Ilawun volcano.

In November 2022, India handed over a cheque of USD 50,000 as Grant in-Aid for providing IT equipment to the National Cultural Commission of PNG.

Recently, India has approved a Grant in Aid proposal to provide financial support of USD 1,53,893 to improve ICT infrastructure at the University of Technology in Lae.

Under an MOU for the Establishment of a Centre of Excellence in IT, India has set up a Centre of Excellence in Info Tech (CEIT) at the University of PNG in Port Moresby. Two IT Experts from India were stationed at the centre for two years till November 2021 to provide support.

In October 2022, India approved a proposal to send an IT expert for CEIT for 2 years.