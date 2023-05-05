In an alarming case of honeytrap, Pradeep Kurulkar, a 59-year-old scientist employed at a defence research and development organisation laboratory in Pune, has been arrested on allegations of spying and providing security-sensitive material to a purported female Pakistani intelligence operative. He is charged with violations of the Official Secrets Act (of 1923) sections 3 (spying) and 5 (wrongful transmission of information).

Honey trapping is a strategy in espionage where an agent cultivates a relationship with a civilian in order to exploit their trust or gain access to confidential information.

He had been in touch with the Pakistani operator via voice messaging and video conversations over WhatsApp, according to the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). The perpetrator was removed from his post two weeks before the arrest. He was remanded in ATS custody till May 9 by the court of special judge S R Navandar.

An employee of the DRDO’s vigilance and security office in Delhi filed a complaint, which led to the arrest late on Wednesday. The accused reportedly provided the Pakistani agent with a picture of a missile and its location as well as some of his personal photographs which were later used to blackmail the man.

Special public prosecutor Vijay Fargade informed, “A DRDO inquiry officer had seized a laptop and two mobile phones belonging to the scientist on February 24, and a forensic analysis of the same confirmed that the scientist shared information with the Pakistani intelligence operative in what appears to be a honeytrap.”

V K Kaushik, a Delhi- based DRDO spokesman refused to speak on the development. The offender was referred to as “one of our leading scientists in developing various launchers, including for missiles” by a senior coworker.

“The (Pakistani) operative roped in a woman who posed as an engineering student from Ambala and approached the scientist for research in engineering equipment. Later, on the pretext of discussing her project, the girl started interacting with him over the phone and sending messages,” revealed a senior ATS official. The Pakistani operative got a woman to befriend the culprit on a social media platform.

The official added that the Pakistani agent was supposed to visit the scientist in New Delhi but never did. “Later, she started blackmailing him with photos and clips of video calls.”

After earning his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985, Pradeep Kurulkar began working with the DRDO at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Avadi, in 1988. He was working as Director of the Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.