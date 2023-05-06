A man has been booked by the Amritsar rural police for allegedly causing offence to religious sentiments, following a “raid” on his house by members of the Satkar Committee, who discovered significant breaches of the Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct).

According to Balbir Singh, who resides in Muchhal village and leads the Satkar Committee, several pages (Angs) of the Guru Granth Sahib Saroop were discovered torn and patched with tape, and the Gutka (book of Sikh hymns) was soaked with liquid. Upon discovering these items, the Satkar Committee members removed the Saroop and other holy Sikh texts from the house and relocated them to the Baba Naudh Singh Samadh Gurdwara in Chabba.

Baaz Singh, who had been renting the house, has been charged under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code by the police. He is originally from Guruwali village. According to Ajaypal Singh, the Station House Officer of Chatiwind police station, efforts are being made to apprehend the accused and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

According to Balbir Singh, Jaspal Singh from Bodh village had filed a complaint with the committee stating that around eight years ago, he had rented his house in Guruwali village to Baaz Singh from Cheema village for a limited period. However, when Jaspal Singh later requested that Baaz Singh vacate the property, he refused. Approximately two and a half years ago, Baaz Singh brought a Saroop (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib into the house with the intention of securing the property and preventing anyone from evicting him.

Balbir Singh stated that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had already issued instructions to the community regarding the proper use and handling of the Saroop. During a visit to the house in question, Balbir Singh and other members of the Satkar Committee discovered significant violations of the Sikh Rehat Maryada. Consequently, they filed a complaint with the Chatiwind police in order to take appropriate action.