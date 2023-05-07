Rajasthan: Ajmer Police arrest Salman Khan for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Hanumangarh district

On Saturday, May 6, Ajmer Police rescued a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped by the accused identified as Salman Khan. The accused was arrested by the police with the help of an auto rickshaw driver Zakir Hussein. Accused Salman Khan, who was arrested by Ajmer Police, was later handed over to Hanumangarh Police. Another accused, Aman Khan was also arrested.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Dabali Rathan village in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan wherein the accused Salman Khan abducted a minor girl and fled. Following this, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint and the locals shut the village market down in protest. Subsequently, the police formed 10 to 12 teams comprising over 100 police personnel to nab the accused and recover the minor girl.

The Hanumangarh SP told the Ajmer SP that the accused may be present in Ajmer. Following this, the police circulated the picture of the accused Salman among auto rickshaw drivers and asked them to inform the police if they get any information about the accused or the abducted girl.

At around 3 am on Saturday, an auto rickshaw driver named Zakir Hussein informed the police that a youth has stepped down from a bus along with a young girl. He said that the youth is asking the auto-rickshaw drivers if he can get a room on rent at a hotel for a month. Zakir also told the police that he has asked the youth to wait at the bus stand till he makes arrangements for a hotel room. Acting upon the auto-rickshaw driver’s information, a police team arrived at the bus stand and arrested the accused, and rescued the girl.

The police also recovered Rs 1.29 lakh, 2 SIM cards, and some valuables from the possession of the accused. It has been reported that the accused, who came to visit Ajmer Dargah, was planning to go to Mumbai along with the minor girl he had kidnapped. He had also received Rs 50,000 from a jeweler after mortgaging gold.

Taking to Twitter, Ajmer Police informed about the arrest of the kidnapper within hours and wrote, “Police Station Civil Line, District Special Team Ajmer, arrested the abductor of a minor from Hanumangarh from Ajmer bus stand in a short time and also handed over the kidnapped girl.”

Apart from this, Ajmer SP Chunaram Jat also honored auto rickshaw driver Zakir Hussein for information leading to the arrest.