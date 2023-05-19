Russian psychiatrist Anton Andreev becomes Hindu after attaining Tantra Diksha in Varanasi: This Math in Kashi has initiated disciples from 80 countries

Anton Andreev, a Russian psychiatrist, has embraced Hinduism after receiving Tantra Diksha in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Andreev has completed Tantra initiation after several years of diligent study. On Thursday, May 18, 2023, a special ritual was held at the Vagyoga Chetna Peetham in Shivala, Kashi. Following the ritual, Anton was given the new name ‘Anantanand Nath’ along with a Guru Mantra. Moreover, Kashyap Gotra was assigned to him.

Andreev, a St. Petersburg-based psychiatrist, has always been intrigued by Hindu culture. He had read about Tantra Vidya’s mysterious powers. He also wished to learn Tantra Vidya by means of awakening Kundalini. Anton learned about Varanasi’s Vagish Shastri after conducting a thorough search. Anton arrived in India in January 2015 with the intention of studying Tantra Vidya under Vagish Shastri. Anton, however, could not meet the requisite parameters at the time and failed to awaken the Kundalini. He then returned to Russia.

It is worth noting that in Hinduism, kundalini is believed to be a dormant divine feminine energy that is coiled at the base of the spine at the Muladhara chakra. It is awakened by the Yogis.

Anton returned to India in 2016, however, he was unable to complete his classes. Guru Vagish Shastri, the founder of the Vagyoga Chetna Peetham, died last year. Anton met Pandit Ashapati Shastri on April 25, 2023, and told him about his spiritual aspirations. He learned how to awaken the Kundalini here. During 10 days of practice and 5 days of independent meditation, Andreev meditated on Maa Tara Shakti (a form of Maa Kali).

Pandit Ashapati then instructed him to meditate on his presiding deity. He felt the Goddess’s shadow in Tarapeeth after several hours of meditation. Pandit Ashapati did not reveal any other confidential information. According to Pandit Ashapati, the Russian psychiatrist received Guru Diksha after becoming spiritually qualified.

Pandit Ashapati explained that in order to achieve Tantra Vidya, the Kundalini must be awakened. It takes various people a distinct period of time to awaken Kundalini. Some people can awaken it in ten days, while others must practice for years. The awakening of the Kundalini does not imply that the individual has attained invincibility. It means the individual is now prepared for Tantra Sadhana.

According to Pandit Ashapati Shastri, a large number of individuals that receive initiation are from Russia and Ukraine. People from Muslim and Christian countries continue to take Gurudiksha. He stated that the Math has initiated 15,000 international disciples from 80 nations to date.