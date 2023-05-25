National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha B.L. Srinivas Solanky and other Bharatiya Janata Party members were manhandled and threatened by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guvvala Balraju and his followers during the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Banala village, Acchampet constituency, Telangana. This happened after the BJYM leader objected to a provocative political speech delivered by the BRS MLA during the inauguration of the temple on 24 May.

After the BRS leader exploited the religious celebration to make a political statement and condemn his political rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJYM leader along with other BJP leaders and villagers advised the former not to use the pious event for politics and use the temple premises to deliver such speeches. The youths present there stopped him from making any more political comments.

This, however, triggered an aggressive reaction from the BRS lawmaker and his followers who proceeded to attack the BJYM leader and other party members. He used abusive words against B.L. Srinivas Solanky and threatened those who opposed his actions with severe penalties and catastrophic consequences. Furthermore, he urged his followers and the police to prevent them from accessing the temple.

This led to a confrontation between the two groups in the temple premises. Finally, the police intervened and dispersed both groups.

During the auspicious occasion of inauguration of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Banala village, Achampet @BJYM National Secretary @SolankySrinivas , BJP leaders and the villagers requested BRS MLA Guvvala Balraju not to give a motivated political speech.



The MLA threatened… pic.twitter.com/y7EdpNmLB6 — Sumiran Komarraju (@SumiranKV) May 25, 2023

The instance evoked a strong reaction from BJP leaders who condemned the conduct of the BRS leader.

Slamming both the BRS party supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as well as MLA Guvvala Balraju, BJP’s national secretary Satya Kumar Y posted the footage and commented, “Yatha guru tatha shishya,” (Like teacher, like student).

Referring to the BRS MLA as a manifestation of arrogance, BJYM Telangana responded to the incident by affirming that its workers have a track record of fending off anti-social forces and are unafraid of such reactions.

Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the state secretary of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, also slammed the MLA for his conduct and claimed that the incident had shown the anti-Hindu side of BRS.

Strongly condemn the attack on BJYM leader @SolankySrinivas & other BJP karykartas by BRS MLA & his goons for stopping politics in temple.



This shows the anti Hindu face of BRS party! pic.twitter.com/ib9FYw6GEj — Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) May 25, 2023

The national vice-chairman of youth affairs in the government of India, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy called BRS arrogant and lauded the BJYM leader “for not bearing his nonsense and saving the holy premises from the filth of political agendas.”

The arrogance of @BRSparty has reached to the temples of Telangana and it is an indication that the end of the autocratic regime of KCR is near.



BJP workers who stopped MLA Guvvala Balaraju talking about politics about BRS party in the opening ceremony of Lord Venkateswara Swamy… pic.twitter.com/icdZeaqBc6 — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 25, 2023

Notably, CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha has been in the news for her connections with the Delhi liquor scam. She has been summoned by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in relation to the fraud. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar also released screenshots of his alleged chat with her showing her link with the scandal.