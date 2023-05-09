Crew member of 'The Kerala story' receives threat from unknown sender

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Do not step out of your house alone: Crew member of ‘The Kerala Story’ receives threat

Reportedly, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far as the police did not receive any written complaint.

The Director of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’, Sudipto Sen, has informed the police that one of the crew members has received threats from an unidentified person following the film’s release.

As per reports, the said crew member was told to not step out of the house alone. The sender also said that the crew did not ‘do a good thing’ by showcasing the story.

While the identity of the sender is yet to be ascertained, Sen has notified the Mumbai police about the incident. Following the development, the cops have now provided security to the said crew member.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.

Screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ banned in West Bengal

On Monday (May 8), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the movie in West Bengal, citing the need to maintain ‘peace’ in the State.

“West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

While reacting to the development, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “If the screenings of our film are stopped in West Bengal, we take legal recourse and take appropriate legal action.”

