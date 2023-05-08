Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMamata Banerjee bans 'The Kerala Files' to maintain 'peace' in Bengal weeks after she...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee bans ‘The Kerala Files’ to maintain ‘peace’ in Bengal weeks after she had asked Hindus to stay away from Muslim areas for ‘peace’

Ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out processions through ‘Muslim areas.’

OpIndia Staff
19

On Monday (May 8), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the movie ‘The Kerala Files’ in West Bengal, citing the need to maintain ‘peace’ in the State.

“West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the lead actor Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.

Ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out processions through ‘Muslim areas.’

“I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked,” she was heard saying.

Nevertheless, Islamists wreaked havoc on a Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah.  Mamata Banerjee instead went on to give a clean chit to Islamists and absolved them of any wrongdoing during the Hindu festival.

Ki sonkha loghu bhai bona ra, Allah Tallah er kache doye kore danaga baaj der khotom korte parbe na (Can’t my brothers and sisters from the minority community pray to Allah to finish off these rioters),” she had appealed to the Muslim community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWest Bengal Kerala story ban
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Christian woman and Muslim gardener arrested in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’, accused of ‘intentionally’ burning papers with verses of Quran

ANI -

New secretariat building, why it was built, why KCR did not enter the old one for 8 long years and why it is not...

S. Sudhir Kumar -

A compilation of opinion polls ahead of 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections: Recent two give BJP the edge, overall, opinion polls show mixed results

Jhankar Mohta -

After thousands of crores worth NAN scam, IAS Anil Tuteja, who CM Baghel was saving, now gets directly linked to a 2,000 crore liquor...

Anurag -

Attacked and threatened, radio host demands Canada to act against radicals at webinar discussing Bloom report, which exposed the extent of Khalistan terror

OpIndia Staff -

BJP will face worst-ever defeat: Pakistani entertainer Sehar Shinwari bats for Congress in Karnataka elections, hails Rahul Gandhi: What else she said

OpIndia Staff -

Atiq Ahmed’s fugitive wife Shaista Parveen declared ‘mafia’ by Uttar Pradesh police, reveals fresh FIR: Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Members of farmers union break police barricades to join wrestlers’ protests in Delhi after Rakesh Tikait and others had pledged their support to wrestlers:...

OpIndia Staff -

The News Minute Executive editor wants to repeat the Communist fantasy of gulag, where millions died. Read what he said and what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court dismisses plea of Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap seeking to club FIRs and quash NSA charges: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,209FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com