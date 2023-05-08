On Monday (May 8), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the movie ‘The Kerala Files’ in West Bengal, citing the need to maintain ‘peace’ in the State.

“West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the lead actor Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.

Ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out processions through ‘Muslim areas.’

“I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked,” she was heard saying.

Nevertheless, Islamists wreaked havoc on a Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah. Mamata Banerjee instead went on to give a clean chit to Islamists and absolved them of any wrongdoing during the Hindu festival.

“Ki sonkha loghu bhai bona ra, Allah Tallah er kache doye kore danaga baaj der khotom korte parbe na (Can’t my brothers and sisters from the minority community pray to Allah to finish off these rioters),” she had appealed to the Muslim community.