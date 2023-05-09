On Tuesday, The Kerala Story makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen moved to the Supreme Court against the decision of the West Bengal government to ban the film in the state. The petition additionally challenged the Tamil government’s decision to impose a de facto ban on the film by issuing an ‘alert’ anticipating protests in conjunction with the film’s release, as a result of which multiplexes in the state refused to screen it.

Through the plea, the makers of the film have not only opposed the arbitrary action taken by the West Bengal government against the release of the movie in the state but have also asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide protection to the theatre owners in the state against miscreants so that they agree to screen the film in their property.

Notably, on Monday, May 8, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah reacted to the announcement made by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, where she said the state banned the film to “maintain peace”. Reacting to the statement, Shah said he would take appropriate legal action if West Bengal or any other state bans the film.

The film’s makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen had also decided to take the Tamil Nadu multiplexes to court after the latter chose to stop screening the film.

Mamata Banerjee banned the film in West Bengal

On May 8, WB CM Banerjee banned the film in the state to maintain “peace”. Though the film’s name is ‘The Kerala Story’, she said ‘The Kerala Files’ for unknown reasons. “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Tamil Nadu theatres stop screening The Kerala Story

The multiplex theatres in TN had decided to drop the movie citing the law and order situation arising due to the protests against the film as well as a poor response to the film in the state.

This came after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman and his supporters staged protests against the screening of the film in the Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai on Saturday. Police apprehended NTK cadres following a protest inside a theatre opposing the screening of The Kerala Story.

Seeman claimed that The Kerala Story was made to denigrate Muslims and portray Muslims as terrorists.

The Kerala Story screenings were cancelled in various Kerala districts on the day of its premiere. Two previously scheduled shows in Kochi were cancelled. The movie was also boycotted by theatre owners at Kochi’s Lulu Mall and Centre Square Mall. Similarly, theatres in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, and Wayanad opted not to screen the film.

The recently released film has become a hot topic of discussion because of its sensitive topic, including terrorism, love jihad, and ISIS. While the film has received appreciation from all walks of society, a specific section opposed the film claiming that it shows the state of Kerala in a bad light. However, while hearing the plea against the film, the Kerala High Court categorically said if anyone would feel offended by the film it should be the terrorist organisation ISIS.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.