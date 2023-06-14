Comedian who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide on Facebook Live, accuses live-in partner of blackmail after he found out she was a ‘prostitute’

On Tuesday, June 13, actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao tried to commit suicide on Facebook Live by consuming insect repellent. The comedian popularly known as “Junior Nana Patekar” was taken to the hospital after some people informed the nearby police station.

‘After receiving the call, we arrived at flat number 703 of B 51 building, Shanti Nagar, Mira Road’, Havildar More said Aaj Tak. “We noticed that the flat’s door was open and that there was a dog in the room. We found Tirthanand in a semi-conscious state and then rushed him to the hospital.”

During the Facebook Live session, comedian Tirthanand blamed a woman for his suicide attempt alleging that he was in a live-in relationship with her, however, he wanted to get rid of her after learning that she works as a “prostitute”. He claimed that the said woman has been blackmailing him and also filed a case against him. The comedian also claimed that he is in debt of around Rs 3-4 lakhs due to her. After narrating the incidents he poured the liquid into a glass and consumed it saying that nobody wished to die but he is tired of the alleged harassment and torture he is facing.

“I met a woman a few months ago. She has two daughters. We were also staying in a live-in relationship. During our relationship, I learned that she is a prostitute. I wanted to get rid of her. Meanwhile, the woman began to threaten me. This woman has left me in debt to the tune of Rs 3-4 lakhs. I have known her since October. She even filed a case against me in Bhayandar. I’ve been staying away from my home for a long time because I’m afraid of the case. I was forced to sleep on the footpath. I’m fed up with all this, which is why I want to commit suicide,” Tirthanand said.

It is notable that this is not the first time that the comedian has attempted to kill himself, on 27 December 2021, Tirathanand Rao tried to commit suicide during a Facebook Live session though that time due financial crunch during the Covid pandemic. Back then, he claimed that his family has severed ties with him. Tirthanand also stated that he was in a relationship with a bar dancer though they never got married but had a daughter.

Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao has appeared in popular shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma’, ‘Wagle Ki Dunia’, among others.