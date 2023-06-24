On Friday, June 23, 2023, a knife attack took place in Delhi’s Brijpuri area, involving a 20-year-old Muslim youth named Mohammad Zaid as the assailant and a 19-year-old Hindu youth named Rahul as the victim. Rahul suffered deep wounds on his lower abdomen, which are currently being treated at a hospital. Additionally, Rahul’s cousin was also injured during the incident. The reason behind the attack was a minor argument. A case is registered against the absconding accused, Mohammed Zaid and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to ensure peace and stability.

Following a brief verbal altercation between Mohammed Zaid and Rahul, their argument escalated, and the accused reportedly brandished a knife, launching an attack on Rahul. According to the victims’ police complaint, Zaid allegedly stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Rahul’s cousin, Sonu, who intervened to protect him, also sustained injuries during the altercation and is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

VIDEO | Police deployment in Brij Puri area of Northeast Delhi after a youth allegedly stabbed two people with a knife over an argument. pic.twitter.com/FkK21XR5ec — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2023

Officials at Dayalpur police station said they received information about the incident at 10 pm on Friday. Both the accused and the victim are residents of the same locality. The accused has been absconding since the incident. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

A man namely Mohammed Zaid stabbed a 20-year-old Rahul. They had some argument over a petty issue. Rahul's 19-year-old cousin Sonu also sustained injuries. Accused and victims stay in the same locality. The accused is absconding, efforts to arrest him, underway. Further… — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

The police official said, “We are investigating the case further and efforts are on to trace and nab the accused.” DCP Joy N Tirkey said, “Sonu sustained some injuries on his hand, while Rahul was admitted to GTB Hospital after being stabbed by the accused in the lower abdomen. A case has been registered under sections 307 and 324.”

The area continues to experience heightened tension following the incident. Taking this into account paramilitary forces are deployed in the area.