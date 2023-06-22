On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Shaktisinh Gohil assumed office as the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. With the Congress party facing a rapid decline in popularity, both nationally and specifically in Gujarat, it has become crucial for them to maintain a presence in the media.

The party sought to generate media attention by orchestrating an event on June 21st, involving their own workers being welcomed into the Congress party, which sparked controversy and garnered significant attention.

According to reports, Aam Aadmi Party state vice-president Vashram Sagathia, along with a group of approximately 20-30 supporters, joined the Congress at the party’s office on Wednesday, June 21. It is worth mentioning that Sagathia had previously left Congress and switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

on June 20th, the Aam Aadmi Party made an official announcement regarding the removal of Vashram Sagathia from the party. However, Sagathia countered by disclosing that he had actually resigned from his position and membership in the Aam Aadmi Party on June 18. He further substantiated his claim by sharing a screenshot of his resignation message. Since then, the speculation surrounding Vashram Sagathia’s joining of the Congress has intensified.

While 30 new members joined the Congress, the media took the number to 100

With an Aam Aadmi Party leader making the move to join the Congress, the grand old party has made a significant announcement, revealing that over 100 AAP workers have also joined their ranks. In response to this development, the newly-elected state president, Shaktisinh Gohil, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The additional over 100 AAP workers will undoubtedly enhance the strength of the Congress.”

According to a report in ‘Sandesh’, following the media announcement, Shaktisinh Gohil personally approached each worker to formally welcome them into the Congress by presenting them with party robes. The Gujarat Congress made a concerted effort to ensure that not only the media but also the party’s high command received substantial visibility regarding the significant number of AAP workers who had joined the Congress.

During this period, the media interviewed an individual who was personally welcomed into the Congress by Shaktisinh Gohil, adorned with a shawl. The person introduced himself as Kanubhai, hailing from Rajkot. When asked about his transition from AAP to Congress, Kanubhai claimed that he was already a dedicated Congress worker. However, upon further investigation, the media discovered that out of the claimed 100 AAP workers, only around 20-30 individuals, including Vashram Sagathia, had actually joined the Congress. The remaining individuals who received the ceremonial induction with Congress robes were already affiliated with the Congress party.

Whether it is the results of the recent assembly elections or the grassroots landscape, both the AAP and the Congress have failed to pose a significant challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have unequivocally rejected their ideologies. Consequently, the people of Gujarat are expressing criticism towards Congress for resorting to such stunts merely to maintain a media presence.