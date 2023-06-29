A complaint has been filed against a man named Siraj Bukhari, accusing him of luring and kidnapping a minor Hindu girl in Wankaner, Morbi, Gujarat. Siraj, who is married and a father, allegedly lured the girl under the pretence of getting snacks. He took her to the market yard where he molested her and then fled the scene, leaving her behind. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are currently investigating the matter in order to apprehend the accused.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the father of the minor girl stated that upon returning home from work, he discovered that his daughter was missing. Upon inquiring, he was informed by witnesses that a Muslim youth had taken her away. The father promptly contacted his daughter, and it was at this point that Siraj Bukhari released the minor near their house before fleeing the scene. Subsequently, family members and local residents gathered in response to the incident.

According to the complaint, the minor’s father mentioned that the accused had not only lured his daughter but also compelled her to observe a fast during the month of Ramzan. He explained that when the parents encouraged her to eat timely meals at home during Ramzan, she would respond with “I am not hungry” and continue fasting.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, the Wankaner police registered a case against Siraj Munna Bukhari under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and initiated legal proceedings.

A similar case had come to light in the past

A previous incident in Morbi involved a Muslim youth coercing a Hindu girl to observe fasting during Ramadan. Towards the end of April, a case was registered regarding this matter. In the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, she stated that a youth named Mustafa Dalwani had not only threatened to make photos and videos of her daughter go viral but also physically assaulted her. Additionally, it was discovered that the accused, Mustafa, had attempted to convert the victim. During the previous month of Ramzan, he had compelled her to fast and sent religious content via Snapchat, instructing her to read and follow it.