On Monday (June 26), the Indian Army informed that women ‘activists’ in Manipur are interfering with the operation of the security forces and helping armed rioters to flee.

The official Twitter handle of the ‘Spear Corps’ (a formation of Indian Army) shared a video, wherein a frenzied mob of such ‘activists’ were seen surrounding Indian army personnel. The incident took place in Itham in Manipur on Saturday (June 24).

The said video also exposed how roads were being dug up to delay the movement of the Indian security forces to an Assam Rifles base. The women activists were also seen accompanying the armed rioters in vehicles and even ambulances under the pretext of ‘peaceful protests’ in the State.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

The video also featured an incident from Yaingangpokpi in Imphal during which the armed rioters open-fired at the Indian Army personnel. “As riots broke out in Khamanlok, a mob blocked the movement of forces even before the arson began,” the Spear Corps said in reference to a June 13 incident.

It further added, “Blocking movement of Security Forces is not only unlawful but also detrimental to their efforts towards restoring law and order… Indian Army appeals to all sections of society to cooperate with Security Forces working day and night to bring peace and stability in Manipur.”

Indian Army forced to free 12 surrendered terrorists

It has sought cooperation from the general public in diffusing the law and order situation in Manipur. The development comes days after the Indian Army was forced to release 12 terrorists belonging to the banned outfit ‘Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL)’ following a stand-off by a strong mob of 1200-1500 ‘activists’

One of the freed terrorists included ‘Lieutenant Colonel’ Moirangthem Tamba aka Uttam, who is responsible for the 2015 Chandel ambush that led to the death of 18 soldiers of the Dogra regiment of the Indian army.

While speaking about the development, Kohima-based defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the 12 terrorists were apprehended from Itham village on June 23 morning. The Indian security forces also recovered arms, ammunition and battle equipment.

Soon, a mob of women surrounded them and demanded the release of the terrorists. “In view of sensitivity regarding use of kinetic force against a mob and envisaged casualties due to such action, the (commanding) officer on ground made a considerate decision to hand over all 12 cadres to a local leader,” PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla informed.