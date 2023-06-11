Sunday, June 11, 2023
Maharashtra: Infant miraculously survives after falling from the 4th floor of her building in Virar. Here is what happened

The girl fell on the lap of a resident, identified as 28-year-old Shivkumar Jaiswal, who was sitting on the ground floor.

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via Bing AI
5

On Thursday (June 8) night, a 4-year-old got away with minor injuries after falling from the fourth floor of her building in Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

As per a report by The Times of India, she landed miraculously on the lap of a resident of the same building, who was sitting on the ground floor. The infant was identified as one Devashi Sahani.

She was walking in the common balcony area where repair work was being undertaken. The metal railing had been removed and replaced with a green cover. The girl reportedly slipped through the gap in the passage and fell on the lap of a resident, who has been identified as 28-year-old Shivkumar Jaiswal.

Initially, other residents of the building assumed that construction material had fallen off the balcony. It was only later that they realised what had happened. Jaiswal, who also sustained minor injuries, notified the girl’s parents and she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The child was reportedly administered 8 sutures on her forehead. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the builder and the contractor for negligence at the Virar police station.

