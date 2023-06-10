On Friday (June 9), Dainik Bhaskar issued a statement, clarifying that the ‘journalist’ who argued with Union Minister Smriti Irani and insulted the people of Amethi in a viral video is not associated with the Hindi daily.

In a tweet, it stated, “A journalist is seen arguing with Smriti Irani in a viral video. The man, identified as one Vipin Yadav, is claiming to be a reporter from Dainik Bhaskar. That is untrue.”

The Hindi daily further added, “Dainik Bhaskar has no permanent employee in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. We work with our stringer (freelance journalist) network for news gathering. Vipin is not one of those stringers.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Dainik Bhaskar

The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (June 9), a ‘journalist’ named Piyush Rai shared a 1 minute and 19-second long video wherein a ‘reporter’ (claiming to be a ‘journalist’ from Dainik Bhaskar) was seen heckling BJP leader Smriti Irani in her Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi.

“Do not insult the people of my constituency, even if you are from Dainik Bhaskar…I know what I am… Do not insult the people here…” the Union Minister was heard saying.

The so-called reporter claimed, “I am not insulting anyone… Just questioning you about your activity for the first time. You are not ready to answer.”

Conversation between Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani and reporter from Dainik Bhaskar. At one point in the conversation, Irani "thretens" reporter of complaint to Dainik Bhasker owners for allegedly "insulting" people of her Lok Sabha constituency. pic.twitter.com/fvOZQElTSO — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 9, 2023

At that point, Smriti Irani sat in her car and reprimanded the man for insulting the people of Amethi. “If you continue to do this, then, I will need to call your supervisors… Journalists do not have the right to insult people…I will call and let them (your higher-ups) know,” she cautioned.

She further added, “You might be a big-time reporter but you do not have the right to insult the common people…I am telling you this with utmost respect and love…Do not insult my people again.”

It remains unknown as to what triggered the heated conversation between Smriti Irani and the alleged journalist. Piyush Rai, who uploaded the video, had falsely claimed that the reporter was associated with Dainik Bhaskar. He also accused the BJP leader of threatening the man.

स्मृति ईरानी जी पत्रकार को धमका रही हैं। मालिक को फोन करके नौकरी खाने का विचार है।



लगता है पत्रकार ने पूछ लिया होगा- 13 रुपए में चीनी कब मिलेगी?



या गैस सिलेंडर के दाम कम कब होंगे?



या बेटियों के साथ हुए अत्याचार पर चुप क्यों हैं?



जवाब देते न बना तो धमकी पर उतर आईं।



स्मृति… pic.twitter.com/YsgijkJl4v — Congress (@INCIndia) June 9, 2023

The video was then re-shared by the Congress party, with the claim that Smriti Irani is threatening the journalist.

“…It seems that the journalist must have asked – when will you get sugar for 13 rupees? Or when will the price of gas cylinders be reduced? Or why are you silent on the atrocities on daughters? When she could not answer, Smriti Irani issued threats to the reporter,” it claimed in a tweet.

Smriti Irani did not hold back and responded to the allegations of the Congress party. “Do not misbehave with the people of Amethi. It was a request that you may not understand. You can bear the insult of the people of Amethi but I cannot,” she tweeted.

“As far as the subject of questions is concerned, tell me when to debate with the former MP (a reference to disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi). I can tell the price of sugar, flour and pulses as well,” the Union Minister hit back.

हे दिव्य प्राणी धन्य हुँ पुनः दर्शन पाके।अमेठी की जनता से बदतमीज़ी ना करें ये अनुरोध था जो शायद आप ना समझें । आप अमेठी की जनता का अपमान सह सकते हैं , मैं नहीं । जहां तक सवालों का विषय है तो बतायें पूर्व सांसद से कब डिबेट करनी है ? चीनी क्या आटे दाल का भी भाव बता दूँगी 🙏 https://t.co/qxkV1UqBcF — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 9, 2023

Following the clarification of Dainik Bhaskar that the ‘journalist’ in the viral video is not associated with the Hindi daily, Smriti Irani took potshots at the grand old party.

“O Lord, the reporter turned out to be fake,” she tweeted.