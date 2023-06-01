Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan lays the foundation stone of Grand Devi Lok in Salkanpur, See the mesmerising images

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the Grand Devi Lok in Salkanpur at Vijayasan Devi Temple. This comes after the development of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain in the state. The state government has allocated over Rs 200 crore for the construction of a spectacular Devi Lok. Following the foundation stone laying ceremony, CM Chouhan also addressed the crowd of over one lakh devotees that gathered from near and far to witness the historic moment.

“It is our responsibility to take our Dharma and culture forward, and for this, the MP government, and I as humble servant, along with my team would leave no stone unturned to accomplish this goal,” CM Chouhan said.

धर्म-संस्कृति आगे बढ़े, यह हमारी जिम्मेदारी है…



मध्यप्रदेश सरकार और सेवक के रूप में मैं अपनी टीम के साथ लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ूंगा। pic.twitter.com/1yGLCDcoHE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 31, 2023

The Madhya Pradesh CM also reiterated the story of how Goddess Durga slayed demon Raktbeej and earned the name Vijayasan.

“We are nobody to do anything, it is Maa Vijayasan who does it all. It is at this place only where the Devtas prayed to the Goddess to slay Raktbeej and then she appeared in her deadliest manifestation and killed the demon here, and then the devtas offered a victorious Ma Durga the aasan (seat) on this mountain and that’s how the name Vijayasan came about,” CM Chouhan said as he prayed for the destruction of the evil and protection of the good.

माँ आज मैं आपके चरणों में प्रार्थना करता हूँ…



सज्जनों का उद्धार हो और दुष्टों का संहार हो, ताकि जनता सुखी हो सके। pic.twitter.com/jWsQKLT6WO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 31, 2023

CM Chouhan also paid a visit to the replica of Mata Vijayasan Temple. The Chief Minister also took part in Maa Vijayasan’s musical Rath Yatra.

Interestingly, to mark the participation of every devotee of Maa Viijayasan, in the construction of the Devi Lok, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a Rath Yatra to collect Shilas (stones) and bricks which would be used in the construction of the holy abode of the divine.

Moreover, the sacred soil of the 52 Shaktipeeths has been brought to Salkanpur. In addition to the picturesque temple structure, replicas of 64 Yoginis, nine forms of Nava Durga, Devi Mahatma, Durga Saptashati, and different Shaktipeeths and verses will be carved in the main temple premises, at an estimated cost of Rs 166 crore. The BJP government has also decided to build shops along Manidvipa, parking, and modern ropeways in addition to the Nav Durga corridor that will be developed along the temple premises road.

Architectural model of the Devi Lok project

The Devi Lok in Salkanpur will perfectly encapsulate India’s cultural richness and become a major spiritual centre for Hindus. As seen in the project’s breathtaking pictures, the Devi Lok’s magnanimity and modern design without jeopardising the sanctity of the temple’s spiritual essence are remarkable.

“Under the Manidvipa in Devi Lok, 64 Yogini Plaza, Fountain Plaza, and tourist assistance centres will be built. The 64 Yogini replicas will be exhibited in the form of murals,” CM Chouhan said.

आज मैं आभारी हूँ…



गांव-गांव में आपने शिला पूजन का कार्यक्रम किया, चुनरी यात्राएं निकाली और मेरे बहनों व भाइयों अपने घरों से पूजन करके शिला भेजी है, जो मैया के इस भव्य लोक में लगाई जायेंगी। pic.twitter.com/LrQkbVqnhR — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 31, 2023

Notably, on May 23, 2022, the Chief Minister performed bhoomi-pujan of several development projects worth Rs 43 crore 69 lakh 72 thousand in Salkanpur. This includes the construction of parking near the Shiva temple at Devidham Salkanpur at a cost of Rs 6 crore 41 lakh and various Shiva temple development and beautification of the temple complex at a cost of Rs 16 crore 99 lakhs including the renovation of Bhojshala and Surya Dwar.

Furthermore, the project includes the development of a fairground for Rs 11 crore 55 lakhs, an extension of Singh Dwar and lake beautification, and the construction of 125 new shops for Rs 8 crores 74 lakhs. In addition to this, six majestic entrance gates are also being built. The road will also be constructed to cut short the walking distance to just ten minutes.

Following the completion of Devi Lok, worshippers will have access to additional food and lodging facilities. The original temple in Siddha Kshetra Salkanpur would remain intact.

It is interesting to note that Madhya Pradesh celebrated Devi Lok Mahotsav from 29 May to 31st May. This included Shila and Chunri Yatra on May 28 and several competitions as well.

Mahakaleshwar Corridor

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh is committed to promoting and preserving the promote cultural and religious sites in the state. In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Ujjain.

Besides Varanasi’s Vishwanath temple and Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath shrine, Mahakal temple is the third ‘jyotirlinga’ temple to undergo extensive renovations under the Modi government. The Rs 800-crore Mahakal corridor is four times the size of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.