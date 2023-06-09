Friday, June 9, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan built by AIMIM MLA in Dhule bulldozed after local Hindus filed a complaint

The illegal Tipu Sultan memorial in Dhule was built right in the middle of the 100-feet wide road by local AIMIM MLA Dr Farooq Anwar Shah to appease the Muslims who are a majority in the nearby Vadjai Road area.

OpIndia Staff
2

On 8th June 2023, an illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan built in a square in Dhule was bulldozed by the local municipal corporation after local Hindus raised a complaint against it. This Tipu Sultan memorial was built right in the middle of the 100-feet wide road by the local All India Majlis e Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Dr Farooq Anwar Shah to appease the Muslims who are a majority in the nearby Vadjai Road area.

The Dhule unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had written a letter to the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis in this regard. The copies of the letter were also given to the local SP and the commissioner of the municipal corporation of Dhule. The letter said, “In Dhule city, a 100-feet road has been constructed by the municipal corporation starting from D-Mart to the bypass highway. There is a lot of traffic on this road. Also, both sides of the road are home to most Muslims.”

Advocate Rohit Chandode of the BJYM further wrote in this letter, “Dhule city MLA Dr Farooq Shah has played with the sentiments of Hindus and misused his official position by constructing a memorial of the anti-Hindu tyrant Tipu Sultan without any government permission at the intersection square between 100-feet Road and Vadjai Road in the Muslim area of Dhule city.”

The letter demanded strict action as it said, “I request the municipal administration to take action to demolish the construction of this illegal monument so that the peace of the city remains intact. The concerned should be directed to take action to register a case against Farooq Shah under the City Defacement Act.”

On 8th June 2023, late in the night, the illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan was bulldozed by the local administration. No violence, protests, or law and order situation was reported during or after the demolition.

Recently a temple was vandalised in the city

Notably, the idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Temple situated in the Moghalai area of Dhule city was desecrated on the night of 6th June 2023 by unknown antisocial elements. The incident caused tensions in the city.

Police have arrested three suspects. Following the incident, the encroachment was removed in the afternoon after a complaint was received that an illegal business was operating at night in the shed set up illegally near the temple.

A local family is responsible for offering regular prayers at the temple. The family forgot to lock the temple door on Tuesday night. Seeing this opportunity, unknown miscreants created a ruckus in the middle of the night. They desecrated the idol of Lord Ram by pouring alcohol. The incident came to light when devotees came for worship in the morning. A case in this regard was registered at the city police station. The police said that all three suspects arrested are from the Hindu Bhoir community and therefore there is no communal angle in this case. However, tension prevailed in the city.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

