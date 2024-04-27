Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsExclusive: AAP spent over ₹1500 crores on advertising since 2015, ad expenditure of Delhi...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Exclusive: AAP spent over ₹1500 crores on advertising since 2015, ad expenditure of Delhi Govt increased by 408% in past 5 years under Kejriwal

When OpIndia compared the ad expenditure of AAP between 2019-2024 (last 5 years) and 2015-2019 (previous 4 years), we found an increase of 408.65% in spending.

OpIndia Staff
Exclusive: 'Aam Aadmi' party spent over ₹1500 crores on advertising since 2015, ad expenditure increased by 408% in past 5 years
Digitally altered image of Arvind Kejriwal, original picture via PTI
15

The Arvind Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has spent a whopping ₹1585.87 crores on advertising since it came to power in Delhi in 2015.

The revelation was made through two Right to Information (RTI) replies obtained by activist Vivek Pandey, one of which has been exclusively accessed by OpIndia.

In his tweet, Vivek Pandey shared how the total advertisement expenditure has grown by 408% in last 5 years under AAP government.

Pandey had sought information from the Directorate of Information and Publicity about the expenditure of the Delhi government on advertising since 2020.

Screengrab of the RTI reply obtained by Vivek Pandey in April 2024

In an RTI reply obtained by the activist on Thursday (25th April), the Directorate of Information and Publicity informed that the AAP government spent ₹293.20 crores in the Financial Year 2020-2021, ₹568.39 crores in the Financial Year 2021-2022, ₹186.28 crores in Financial Year 2022-2023 and ₹26.23 crores in the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The advertisements, borne on taxpayer’s money, were displayed across various forms of media such as electronic and print. OpIndia accessed another RTI, filed by activist Vivek Pandey in November 2020.

The RTI reply provided year-wise expenditure on advertising by the Delhi government since 2012-2013. Given that Arvind Kejriwal formed his government in February 2015, we took into account the money spent on advertising since the Financial Year 2015-2016.

Screengrab of the RTI reply obtained by Vivek Pandey in November 2020

According to the RTI, the Arvind Kejriwal-led-government spent ₹81.23 crores (FY2015-2016), ₹67.25 crores (FY2016-2017), ₹117.76 crores (FY2017-2018), ₹45.54 crores (FY2018-2019) and ₹199.99 crores (FY2019-2020) on advertising.

It implies that the Delhi government spent a total of ₹311.78 crores on ads between 2015 and 2019. If we compare both the RTI replies and add the expenditure incurred on ads, it turns out that the Kejriwal government spent ₹1274.09 crores in the past 5 years (2019-2024).

The amount stands at a staggering ₹1585.87 crores if we account for the last 9 years of the AAP government in Delhi. As evident from the RTI replies, spending on ads increased tremendously since 2019.

Simplified table depicting year-on-year ad expenditure from 2015-2024

When OpIndia compared the ad expenditure of AAP between 2019-2024 (last 5 years) and 2015-2019 (previous 4 years), we found an increase of 408.65% in spending.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaap, advertisement, rti, expenditure, ads
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Shopkeeper Atharuddin sends obscene texts to minor Hindu girl who had gone to his shop for mobile recharge, threatens to abduct her

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Betraying the God for the desire of votes: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi’s anticipated visit to Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Several govt buildings defaced with Pro-Khalistan graffiti in high-security zone in Bathinda; US-resident SFJ terrorist Pannun claims responsibility

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: BJP worker found dead in Purba Medinipur district, family accuses TMC leaders of kidnapping and killing him, demands CBI probe

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Columbia University bans anti-Israeli protest leader over calls for Jewish genocide; 550 arrested across US campuses over support for terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Aman Hussain kidnaps and rapes a minor girl for declining his marriage proposal, writes his name on the victim’s face with a hot...

OpIndia Staff -

US: BLM activist who participated in Jan 6 Capitol Hill siege to ‘incite violence’ sentenced to 6 years in prison

OpIndia Staff -

You will stay here with me, have my children: Israeli teenage hostage reveals Hamas terrorist proposed with a ring, reunited her with kidnapped mother...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: ‘Minor’ Muslim boy kills Hindu woman in Jahangirpuri, used to stalk the victim’s underage daughter

OpIndia Staff -

“I can’t breathe”: Another George Floyd incident in USA as a black man dies after being pinned to the ground by Ohio Police Officer

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com