On Saturday (June 24), a frenzied mob pelted stones at the police for attempting to remove an illegal statue of BR Ambedkar. The incident took place in Musilatpur village in Bhadohi block in Sant Ravidas Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the statue was installed illegally overnight on a land, which was designated for a pond in the village. On receiving a complaint about the matter, the local police and district administration officials reached the scene.

They requested the locals to remove the statue, which was met with resistance. When the police tried to get remove it, a mob attacked them with stones. The cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the law and order situation.

Reportedly, two police personnel were injured during stone pelting. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. A large contingent of police personnel was later deployed in the area to maintain law and order. A total of 11 people were arrested by the cops.

At the same time, a case was registered against 51 individuals under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering the life of others), 353 (assault against public servant) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke).

The illegal statue of BR Ambedkar was eventually removed and kept at the police station.