Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ convened a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on 1st June 2023. The two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at elevating the special and distinctive relationship between India and Nepal to new heights, said the Ministry of external affairs.

Transforming India-Nepal civilizational ties.



Both leaders signed various agreements at the meeting. Meanwhile, an amendment to the citizenship law in Nepal has been approved. This is seen as contrary to China’s stance. Prime Minister Modi and Prachand jointly inaugurated the Integrated Checkpost at the India-Nepal border near the village of Kewatlia in Sonauli, India, and Bhairahawa, Nepal on Thursday, June 1, 2023. They also unveiled the e-project for the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the railway.

Both the leaders jointly inaugurated Phase 2 of the Motihari (East Champaran)-Amlekhganj oil pipeline between India and Nepal. They also flagged off an Indian Railways cargo train from Bathnaha to the Nepal Custom Yard. Additionally, they expressed agreement on resolving border disputes through dialogue.

While addressing the joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I remember my first Nepal visit just after three months of assuming office (as PM) nine years ago. Back then I gave a ‘HIT’ formula for India-Nepal ties. It was – Highways, I-ways, and Transways. I had said that we will establish such a connection between India and Nepal that our borders should not become barriers between us. Oil should be exported by trains instead of trucks. Bridges should be built on the common rivers. Arrangements should be made to export electricity from Nepal to India. Friends, after nine years, I am happy to say today that our partnership is actually hit.”

PM Modi said, “Over the past 9 years, both countries have been working together on several significant projects, including the construction of bridges over shared rivers and the export of electricity from Nepal to India. The first Integrated Checkpost was established in Birgunj. Efforts have also been made to initiate the first petroleum pipeline, railway line, and transmission along the border. India is importing 450 megawatts of electricity from Nepal.”

Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ said, “Efforts are being made jointly to enhance contact between India and Nepal. The border dispute between the two countries will be resolved through dialogue. India has provided assistance to Nepal in various sectors, including agriculture.”

Nepal amended its citizenship law

Just a few hours before the Nepalese Prime Minister’s visit to India, the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Poudel, approved an amendment to the citizenship law. Under this law, female foreigners marrying Nepali citizens are immediately granted citizenship along with political rights.

The amendment includes a provision in the constitution saying that no Nepali citizen will be deprived of the right to obtain citizenship. Provisions are also made to grant naturalized citizenship and citizenship by descent. It will also give citizenship certificates to children whose parents’ whereabouts were not known. Under the amendment, children born to a Nepali mother but whose father is unknown could get citizenship documents after the mother makes a declaration.

In fact, China has been opposing this law, which is why it had been pending for several years. China has been cautioning Nepal regarding this law. China’s argument is that this law could grant citizenship and property rights to Tibetan refugees and their families. Nepal hosts the largest number of Tibetan refugees after India.

The influence of China was indeed the reason Nepal hesitated to approve this legal amendment. Nepal’s former President, Bidya Devi Bhandari, had rejected this amendment twice in the citizenship law. It was also speculated at that time that she had not given approval due to China’s influence.

The bill was passed by the Nepali parliament last year, but former President Bidya Devi Bhandari refused to authenticate the amendment bill twice and returned it to the parliament for review. After it was returned the first time, both houses of the parliament had passed the bill again without considering the suggestions of the president and sent it to the president for approval. After that, the former president didn’t endorse it within the 15-day deadline. She retired in March without clearing the bill.

The amendment will make way for thousands of children of parents who got citizenship by birth to acquire citizenship by descent. Earlier, the law allowed anyone born in Nepal before April 12, 1990, to acquire citizenship by birth. However, their children didn’t get citizenship as there was no law for granting citizenship by descent.

Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’ has a special connection with India

Prime Minister Prachand of Nepal has had a long-standing relationship with India. When he was involved in armed struggles against Nepal’s monarchy, he and several of his Maoist comrades sought refuge in India. During that time, they received support not only from India’s left-wing groups but also from the Indian government. Prachand discreetly arranged the marriages of all three of his daughters in India.

In 1996, Prachand initiated an armed struggle against Nepal’s monarchy. However, as the Maoists started targeting civilians in Nepal, public resentment against them grew. During this period, India engaged in discussions with Prachand and other Maoist leaders.

In November 2006, India and seven Maoist parties of Nepal entered into a significant 12-point agreement. Subsequently, Nepal held general elections, in which the Maoists emerged as winners, leading to Prachand assuming the position of Prime Minister for the first time. Despite occasional scepticism towards India, Prachand fostered closer relations with China. Nonetheless, the approval of the citizenship amendment law signifies a positive step towards strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.