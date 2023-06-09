Friday, June 9, 2023
NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary of the Bihar govt after 150 children fall sick after consuming mid-day meal

According to the media report, carried out on June 2, 2023, the students complained of vomiting and pain in their stomach after consuming the food after which they were taken to the hospital where the doctors opined that food poisoning was the reason for the illness of these students.

ANI
Children eating a meal (Image created using BING AI by OpIndia)
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the Bihar government over the reported illness of about 150 children after consuming Mid-Day Meal at a government school in West Champaran. 

NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that about 150 children fell ill after consuming Mid-Day Meal at a government middle school in the Narval-Barval area of district West Champaran, Bihar on June 1, 2023. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of the human rights of the children. Apparently, there was a supervisory lapse on the part of the school authorities due to which food was prepared unhygienically and served to the students. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report on the matter within 4 weeks. 

It should also include the steps taken or to be taken to ensure that this type of incident shall not recur in the future. The Commission would like to know whether the Government guidelines were being followed by the particular school, if not, then what action has been taken against the officers/officials responsible for the negligence, the NHRC statement said. 

According to the media report, carried out on June 2, 2023, the students complained of vomiting and pain in their stomach after consuming the food after which they were taken to the hospital where the doctors opined that food poisoning was the reason for the illness of these students. The parents of the children reportedly protested against the school authorities, the statement added. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

