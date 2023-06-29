Earlier this week, Pakistan approved the export of various goods to China including donkey hides. As per the reports, the government’s cabinet approved the signing of four protocols with China for the export of cattle, dairy products, chillies, and donkey hides from Pakistan.

The reports further claimed that the protocols for the export of donkey hides were signed by the country cabinet with the intention of controlling the industry and boosting the trade. “The main object of the protocols was to regulate the export of these products to China,” Pakistan PM’s office said. As per the reports, the donkey hides would be transferred to China for processing.

It should be recalled that the four protocols that Pakistan would sign with China earlier received permission from the Ministry of Law and Justice. Further, the Ministry of Commerce had informed the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce in the year 2022, that China had expressed interest in importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan.

Details suggest that Zeeshan Khanzada served as the head of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce’s meeting in Islamabad, which was held to acquire a status report on imports and exports.

With the exports of these items to China, cash-starved Pakistan will be hoping to get a much-needed boost to its economy.

China has a strong interest in donkeys because they utilise the animal’s skin to make E’jiao or donkey-hide gelatin, which is said to have medicinal characteristics and has historically been used to nourish the blood and boost the immune system.

As per legend, in the 2nd century BC, a royal concubine apparently used E’jiao to prevent her miscarriage and her son became the emperor of China. E’jiao is made by boiling donkey skin.

China reportedly had the world’s largest donkey herd until about 3 decades ago. However, the growing demand for E’jiao saw most donkeys in China being skinned and boiled, and it now faces an acute donkey shortage.

Donkeys are used widely for transportation in Pakistan. They are part of the local culture, with donkey cart races being a popular sport.

With 5.7 million animals, Pakistan has the third-largest population of donkeys in the world and has previously transported the animals to China.