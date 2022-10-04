Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeWorldChina wants to import dogs and donkeys from Pakistan: Reports
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China wants to import dogs and donkeys from Pakistan: Reports

Senator Abdul Qadir recollected that the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan had held discussions, on multiple occasions, about importing meat from the country.

OpIndia Staff
China keen on importing dogs and donkeys from Pakistan: Reports
Donkey, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, images via Naya Daur and Khaleej Mag
6

In a major relief to a cash-starved Pakistan, China has offered to import dogs and donkeys from the country, reported ARY News. The development was confirmed by the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce to Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry on Monday (October 3).

ARY News reported that the Committee members met in Islamabad, during which Chairman Zeeshan Khanzada was briefed about imports and exports. A member of the Committee, Dinesh Kumar, informed that China has expressed interest in the country’s dogs and donkeys.

On hearing this, Senator Abdul Qadir recollected that the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan had held discussions, on multiple occasions, about importing meat from the country.

In 2017, it was reported that China was faced with a shortage of donkeys. But in the subsequent year, Pakistan broke ranks to emerge as the country with the 3rd largest donkey population.

Opindia had earlier reported how China and Pakistan were working on a project to breed donkeys together. The Communist country needs donkeys to prepare an exotic medicine named E’jiao.

In the 2nd century BC, a royal concubine apparently used E’jiao to prevent her miscarriage and her son became the emperor of China. E’jiao is made by boiling donkey skin.

China reportedly had the world’s largest donkey herd until about 3 decades ago. However, the growing demand for E’jiao saw most donkeys in China being skinned and boiled, and it now faces an acute donkey shortage.

Donkeys are used widely for transportation in Pakistan. They are part of the local culture, with donkey cart races being a popular sport.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan bankrupt
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,391FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com