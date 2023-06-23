Friday, June 23, 2023
As Congress Party celebrates anti-India letter by Pramila Jayapal, she is seen attending PM Modi’s speech at US Congress, giving a standing ovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic speech at the US Congress was followed by roaring 'Modi, Modi' slogans, autographs, selfies, 15 standing ovations, and 79 applauses. Members of the US Congress lined up to meet the Prime Minister and ask for his autograph.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic speech at the US Congress was followed by roaring ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans, autographs, selfies, 15 standing ovations, and 79 applauses. Members of the US Congress lined up to meet the Prime Minister.

Among those applauding was US Representative Pramila Jayapal who, along with US Senator Chris Van Hollen had led a bicameral letter urging President Joe Biden to “discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India during his meeting with PM Modi.”

The letter, written on June 20, was signed by 75 members of the US Congress. But was endorsed more by the entire Indian National Congress here.

Ironically, the same anti-India Pramila Jayapal was seen attending the speech and joining the US Congress in giving standing ovations to Prime Minister Modi. Of course, this invoked no response from the Congress party given how it wouldn’t bode well for their hate-spewing narrative.

Anti-India US Representative Pramila Jayapal (Source: ANI)

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had shared the most venomous excerpts of the propagandist letter which was nothing more than a rant on “religious freedom and intolerance in India”.

The BJP quipped on how Pramila Jayapal’s standing ovation defeated “Rahul’s efforts of lobbying with the West”.

Who is Pramila Jayapal?

Pramila Jayapal is a Democrat US Representative from Washington 7th district. She is known for her anti-India and anti-Hindu bias. In December 2019, she brought a Congressional resolution urging India to end restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir.

She had taken a controversial stand against the Indian Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Following her resolution, MEA Jaishankar canceled his meeting in 2019 with a group of United States lawmakers following their refusal to exclude anti-India Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal from the delegation that was scheduled to meet him. “Don’t think her report has a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or a fair characterization of what the Government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her,” EAM Jaishankar said.

