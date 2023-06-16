Friday, June 16, 2023
With Rakhi Sawant’s consent, the ‘kiss case’ against Mika Singh gets quashed by Bombay HC

ANI
Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and chargesheet which was registered in 2006 against singer Mika Singh for allegedly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant forcibly. 

FIR was registered after Mika was accused of allegedly grabbing and forcibly kissing Rakhi at a party at a restaurant in Mumbai suburbs. Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Mika, in April this year, moved the High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police. 

The High Court on Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Rakhi which stated that she and Mika had amicably resolved their differences. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

