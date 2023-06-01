Thursday, June 1, 2023
Bareilly: Salim and Shakeel thrashed by locals after they tried to take away two minor sisters, arrested

The matter pertains to Pipalsana Chaudhari village of Bhojipura police station precinct wherein accused Salim and Shakeel lured minor Hindu sisters to go along with them somewhere.

OpIndia Staff
Salim and Shakeel were arrested by the police (Image via TV9)
4

In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, locals thrashed two Muslim youths outside Dabhora Plywood Factory who were trying to take two minor sisters away. After beating up the accused youths identified as Salim and Shakeel, locals called the police, following this, a PCR arrived at the spot. The locals handed them over to the police along with the two girls. Both the accused have been arrested.

The matter pertains to Pipalsana Chaudhari village of Bhojipura police station precinct wherein accused Salim and Shakeel lured minor Hindu sisters to go along with them somewhere. However, a relative of the girls and some villagers noticed them as they were going and informed the family members of the girls. In no time, a crowd gathered at the spot and assaulted the accused youths. Later, upon informing Dial 112, a Police Response Vehicle and Bhojipura police reached the spot and took the accused Salim and Shakeel, and the two minor girls to the police station. 

An agitated crowd of locals alleged a love jihad attempt and demanded stringent action against the accused persons. Taking note of the situation, Inspector in-charge Ajay Pal Singh assured the locals that strict action will be taken against the accused. A case has been registered against Baheri’s Unai Makrooka village resident Salim and Shahi village’s Firozpur resident Shakeel. Both the accused persons have been arrested and sent to jail.

SP Rural Rajkumar Aggarwal said that two girls belonging to a different faith were being taken by the accused person. Police arrested both of the accused youths in this case. A case was registered at Bhojipura police station under sections 363/366/354 (a) and 7/8 of the POCSO Act. Salim from Unai village, Baheri police station area, and Shakeel from Firozpur village, Shahi police station area, were both jailed. 

On Wednesday, OpIndia reported a case of love jihad in Bareilly wherein one Mohammad Alim posed as Anand and raped a girl multiple times, and forced her to undergo an abortion. He also tried to convert her to Islam. Bareilly police today informed in a tweet that the accused person has been arrested.

