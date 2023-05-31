In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a love jihad case has come to the fore wherein a Muslim youth named Mohammad Alim posed as a Hindu named Anand, and wore kalava to lure a Hindu girl. He used to attend the same computer classes as the victim and after catching her in his love trap, the accused raped her, forced her to undergo an abortion, and threatened her. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, the police are investigating the matter.

In her complaint, the victim, a resident of the Deoranian police station precinct in Bareilly district stated that used to visit a coaching centre to learn computers. Here a Jadopur resident taking computer classes introduced himself to her as one Anand. He used to tie a kalava (sacred thread). The two soon became friends.

Accused Alim posing as Anand promised to marry the victim. On March 13, 2022, the accused took the victim to Radha Swami Temple in Bareilly and filled vermillion in her hair line promising to marry her soon. Following this, the accused took the victim to the house of his friend Taleem where he established a sexual relationship with the victim and took pictures and videos of the same.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना देवरनियां पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) May 29, 2023

Threatening the victim to viral her obscene videos and pictures on social media, the accused took her to Rajrani Hotel located near 100 Futa Road multiple times and raped her. Meanwhile, the victim got pregnant and informed the accused about the same, however, Alim showed no mercy and sexually abused her.

The victim further stated in her complaint that when she went to the accused person’s residence in Jadpur, she learnt that the person she believed to be Anand was actually Mohammad Alim, son of Mohammad Sabir. She added that the family members of Mohammad Alim asked Alim get the victim’s child aborted, convert her to Islam and have a nikah with her. Subsequently, the accused made the victim take abortion pills following which the victim’s health deteriorated and the accused took her to a nursing home where the abortion was done.

The victim also alleged that accused Mohammad Alim threatened to kill the victim and her family members if she dared to tell anyone about his crimes. Following this, the victim reached the Deoranian police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section and initiated an investigation into the matter.