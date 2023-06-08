On 8th June 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Guru Arjun Dev Gurdwara in Delhi and met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan and listened to their problems. He said that Sikhs in Afghanistan had the faith of returning to India because of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The external affairs minister referred to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while assuring to address the issue of Sikh refugees. “What would have happened to these people if that law had not been there?” he said.

While speaking to the media after meeting the Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, Dr S Jaishankar said, “I met the Sikhs who came to India from Afghanistan. I came here to listen to the issues they might be facing here. They talked about multiple issues. Some of them expressed the wish to go back because their properties are there. Gurudwaras are also there. The people are worried about them too. We will figure out how can we enable their to and from movement. There are problems regarding visas. Because, nowadays, you know that problem has got its own reasons. People coming from Afghanistan don’t get visas easily.”

Dr S Jaishankar added, “I listened to their problems. I felt that they have a valid case wherein they go back and come here again. They shall get multiple entry visas. Maybe double or triple-entry visas. This is one issue. Among other issues, some of them are waiting to get citizenship in India. There are some other people who – for the sake of their children – have taken citizenship in India but they later faced some problems in that regard. It should not happen that rather than helping them out we end up burdening them in such a situation. This is a very practical thing. But for the common man, even the small things may become a big problem. We should see how can we help them with passports, visas, schools, etc.”

Dr S Jaishankar further said, “If we get per district details, we will be helping them out. We should help them. Because we have even helped out people abroad. Some of them have certain problems. Every problem is unique in its nature. In such a situation, it is our duty to take care of their problems including schooling, citizenship, visas, and all. I am trying to et all the details from the community organisations and we will take this issue ahead.”

Explaining more about the citizenship issue, the minister said, “We have to see who all want to get citizenship and passports. Not every one of them is willing to get citizenship. Some of them have applied for passports. Some others in the group have applied elsewhere. It differs from family to family. They too have all the choices and priorities. We shall also see who all get citizenship and passports according to the laws. It was because of the CAA that these people had the faith to come to India. And it was our duty to bring them here first. Had there been no CAA, what would happen to these people? One must ponder a thought on this. Sometimes people find a political angle in everything. This is not a political issue. This is an issue related to humanity. Who could have left these people in that situation? We have to prove ourselves true to the trust they have shown in us. We should address all their issues in the best ways we can.”

It is notable that the government of India ran Operation Devi Shakti to rescue Sikhs in Afghanistan and bring them to India in 2021 when the Taliban took over the country.