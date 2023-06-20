Tuesday, June 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCase registered against man for trying to illegally occupy Sourav Ganguly's land in West...
News Reports
Updated:

Case registered against man for trying to illegally occupy Sourav Ganguly’s land in West Bengal; security guard at property beaten

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants engaged in illicit conduct in addition to making multiple attempts to capture the land during the past several days.

OpIndia Staff
His associate informed that someone had been attempting to seize control of the property.
His associate stated that an individual had been trying to gain control of the land. (Source: Telegraph India)
13

Some individuals attempted to illegally occupy the land of the former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday, June 19.

A complaint on behalf of Tania Bhattacharya, the latter’s personal assistant, has been lodged with the police in which it has been informed that some people tried to occupy the land by breaking the lock.

She charged that Supriyo Bhowmik, along with some accomplices, recently made an effort to intrude on and occupy property that was registered in the name of Sourav Ganguly’s cricket academy in a neighbourhood that was under the jurisdiction of Maheshtala Police Station. The guard stationed there was also abused and beaten when he tried to stop them. She added that the accused also harassed her over the phone.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants engaged in illicit conduct in addition to making multiple attempts to capture the land during the past several days. “We have received a complaint. The person was summoned to the police station. We will take steps after interrogation,” noted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirupam Ghosh.

The perpetrator was questioned after being called to the Maheshtala Police Station. According to police sources, he has refuted the allegation and made a counter-claim that the security guard was the one who set him up for speaking out against their immoral activities.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Hindus for Human Rights’ proudly flaunts its anti-Modi toolkit, urges followers to rally against PM Modi during his state visit to the US

OpIndia Staff -

We do not support Taiwan independence: US Secy of State Antony Blinken says during China visit as America maintains its strategic ambiguity policy

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

‘Moderates’, Islamists and the Left media: How Muslims are being painted as the victims of ‘Love Jihad’ because Hindus decided to say ‘thus far...

Nupur J Sharma -

Why did Manoj Shukla, the dialogue writer of Adipurush, choose ‘Muntashir’ as his pen name

paurushgupta -

Uttarakhand: Monkeys killed by feeding them poisoned mangoes, bodies kept in crates, Jaan Mohammad, Imamuddin, and 7 others arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Elections not license for violence’ – Supreme Court refuses to stay deployment of central forces for West Bengal Panchayat Polls

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will take your other daughter away too’: After 1 Muslim and 4 Hindu wives, Rashid abducts a sixth Hindu woman in Shamli and threatens...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit woman abducted by husband’s friend Amjad Khan; fed meat, forced to convert to Islam, and raped for several days

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi talks to Wall Street Journal: From ties with US, India’s role in the world, the need for UN reform, Ukraine-Russia war and...

OpIndia Staff -

AICWA writes to PM Modi seeking a ban on Adipurush, demands FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir for hurting Hindu sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,208FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com