Some individuals attempted to illegally occupy the land of the former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday, June 19.

A complaint on behalf of Tania Bhattacharya, the latter’s personal assistant, has been lodged with the police in which it has been informed that some people tried to occupy the land by breaking the lock.

She charged that Supriyo Bhowmik, along with some accomplices, recently made an effort to intrude on and occupy property that was registered in the name of Sourav Ganguly’s cricket academy in a neighbourhood that was under the jurisdiction of Maheshtala Police Station. The guard stationed there was also abused and beaten when he tried to stop them. She added that the accused also harassed her over the phone.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants engaged in illicit conduct in addition to making multiple attempts to capture the land during the past several days. “We have received a complaint. The person was summoned to the police station. We will take steps after interrogation,” noted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirupam Ghosh.

The perpetrator was questioned after being called to the Maheshtala Police Station. According to police sources, he has refuted the allegation and made a counter-claim that the security guard was the one who set him up for speaking out against their immoral activities.