Maharashtra: Fake patients, fake doctors and Rs 4,000 crore embezzlement under ED scanner as BMC Covid-19 jumbo centre scam probe comes to haunt Uddhav Sena

Aditya Thackeray's close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate on 26 June in the money laundering case linked to the BMC jumbo covid centre scam.

OpIndia Staff
In the ongoing investigation into the Covid-19 jumbo centre scam in Maharashtra, it has now appeared that not only fake doctors but fake patients were also listed in a bid to source funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contract to run the centres was allotted to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS).

The Enforcement Directorate suspects that the private contractors manipulated the number of patients admitted to fraudulently draw more money from the civic body. LHMS was operating four centres in Mumbai and allegedly took Rs 22 crore through shell companies from the BMC against the names of fake doctors.

The total estimate of the scam is amounting to Rs 4,000 crore involving other contractors besides LHMS. The agency also suspects the involvement of some BMC officials.

According to the central agency, 80% of the names of doctors submitted by the contractor to BMC were fake. Counterfeit resumes and certificates for about 150 doctors were also submitted which were not verified by the concerned authorities.

An ED source quoted in a report said, “We suspect that the management exaggerated the number of doctors required, and in order to meet this fabricated demand, patient numbers were also manipulated.”

A further probe has exposed the purchase of medicines and body bags at exorbitant rates, overbilling, and rents paid to hotels and other accommodations when there was no restriction on movement.

What is the case?

An FIR was filed on 24 August 2022 by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s partner Sujeet Patker & Lifeline Hospital Management Services under sections IPC 420, 406, 304A, and 34.

He alleged that the Worli, Mulund, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mulund, and Pune Shivaji Nagar centres contracts were obtained by fraud amounting to at least ₹100 Crore.

The contract was granted by the BMC on 3 July 2020 and signed by the then Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Jayswal & BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

Somaiya alleged that the Rs 100 crore contract was granted even before LHMS came into being.

Uddhav camp in soup

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate on 26 June in the money laundering case linked to the BMC jumbo covid centre scam.

Raids linked to Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar were also conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on 21 June.

Another two of Sanjay Raut’s close aides, Rajiv Nandakumar Salunke and Bala Ramchandra Kadam, were arrested in the case in February this year.

The Human Rights Commission of Maharashtra on 12 June directed Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), PMC, Sujit Patkar and LHMS to file a reply to a petition for criminal negligence resulting in the alleged death of COVID Patients at Shivaji Nagar Jumbo COVID Center Pune.

WhatsApp chats, diaries, cash transactions

The ED has reportedly retrieved WhatsApp chats, dairies and details of cash transactions made allegedly by Suraj Chavan with the contractors, suppliers, politicians and BMC officials.

Aditya’s aide allegedly pressurised BMC officials to grant contracts to LHMS and its partners namely Sujit Patkar, Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Rajiv Salunkhe.

Notably, LHMS is said to have no prior experience in the healthcare service.

