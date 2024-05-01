On 30th April, Congress leader Manish Tewari admitted to the wealth redistribution plan of Congress and openly claimed on social media “India will become great only when wealth is distributed evenly”. In an X post, he said, “Absolutely we will not allow chaebols and oligarchies to flourish. We will not allow 1% of Indians to hold 77% of India’s wealth. Jab Paisa bate Ek Samman Tabhi Hoga Bharat Mahan.”

Paisa bate ek saman means “when money is distributed equally’. Essentially, Congress believes that the solution to poverty is not wealth creation and job creation, but snatching the wealth of wealth creators and job creators and ‘distributing’ it equally among the poor, thus making everyone equally poor.

For those who are unaware, the “Tharoor-style” words Chaebol and Oligarchies refer to a small group of people that controls a country. In South Korea, Chaebol means a ‘large family-owned business conglomerate’. Oligarchies means a ‘small group of people having control of a country or organisation’. Though he hid the sinister plan behind the shades of “taking money from the wealthy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly warned during election rallies that Congress is eyeing on the wealth of all citizens including poor.

Absolutely we will not allow chaebol’s and oligarchies to flourish .



We will not allow 1% of Indians to hold 77% of India’s wealth.



Jab Paisa bate Ek Samman Tabhi Hoga Bharat Mahan @Tushar15_ https://t.co/abWC9989S4 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 30, 2024

Tewari was replying to a question posed by political commentator Tushar Gupta where he sought an explanation on a specific point mentioned in Congress’s Manifesto. On Page 28 of Congress’s Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there is a point 21 that reads, “We will address the growing inequality of wealth and income through suitable changes in policies”.

Interestingly, if we go by their definitions and what Congress has planned, Tewari himself would fall under the category of the “1%” the grand old party claims own 77% of the country’s wealth. As per affidavit submitted by Manish Tewari for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, he owns assets worth Rs 15 crores. It was pointed out by Gupta as well.

But sir, you are amongst the 1% of the Indians, and I won't say you 'hold' that wealth. Some you have inherited, most you have earned, so you deserve to keep it without guilt or state interference. Why are you against that idea? https://t.co/hrbWuxnPgb pic.twitter.com/bixYP6EoS9 — Tushar Gupta (@Tushar15_) April 30, 2024

Speaking to OpIndia, political commentator Tushar Gupta said, “If the interpretation of point 21 on page number 28 of the Congress Manifesto is that everyone should have equal amount of money, even if it means snatching wealth from those who have earned it or inherited it, then we must prepare ourselves for a country that would be pushed towards communism by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress.”

PM Modi warned Congress is coming for the wealth of Indians to redistribute it to illegal immigrants for its appeasement policies

On 21st April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress party and pointed out Congress’s plans to do an economic survey to find out who owns how much wealth and asserted it will be redistributed to illegal immigrants that the Congress is so keen to settle in India. He warned that the Congress Party plans to take away the wealth of poor families and would not even leave the mangalsutra of married women.

Congress termed PM Modi’s statement as “fearmongering” and claimed they never talked about wealth redistribution in their manifesto. It was indeed true that they directly did not say it but several aspects of the manifesto hints towards the sinister plan.

Under the Section Equity on page 5 of the manifesto, the first point reads, “Congress will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda for affirmative action.” This is the first, open “hint” that Congress is all set to find out who owns how much wealth.

Notably, Congress never mentioned how it would work. Rahul Gandhi simply said in his statement that it would be redistributed among those who do not have wealth. Interestingly, Gandhi or Congress did not explain what would be counted as wealth. Is the gold that families own would be counted? What about the family jewellery? What about the inherited property of the middle class the lower middle class or the poor families? There is always someone poorer in the society. What would Congress take away and to what extent?

Gandhi in his statement on wealth redistribution simply said “It will be redistributed”. However, he did not explain the process or anything related to it leaving a major loophole in the system they are planning to bring.

Now coming to the section “Religious And Linguistic Minorities”, sub-section 5 reads, “The economic empowerment of minorities is a necessary step for India to realise its full potential. We will ensure that banks will provide institutional credit to minorities without discrimination.”