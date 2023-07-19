Stand-up comedian and renowned poet, Deepak Saini, has recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy as he accused social media trolls affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of relentless harassment and abuse. The reason behind the onslaught is Saini’s humorous skits focusing on Delhi’s Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Despite facing intimidating threats, Saini remains unwavering, vowing to continue creating new and daring videos.

केजरीवाल जी पर कॉमेडी करने की वजह से आपिए मेरी फ़ील्डिंग लगा रहे हैं।fb पेज बंद करवाने की और दबाने की साज़िश हो रही है। तो मैं सोच रहा हूँ वीडियो बनाने की गति और तेज़ कर दूँ😂😂 दबा तो नहीं पाएँगे मुझे ये। जय जय श्री राम। pic.twitter.com/gxJGOmfSCG — Deepak Saini (@DeepakComedian) July 18, 2023

Taking to Twitter on 18th July 2023, Deepak Saini candidly expressed his thoughts on the situation, stating, “Because of making comedy videos on Kejriwal ji, they are trying to trouble me. Conspiracy is going on to get my Facebook page closed and to suppress it. But I am thinking of further speeding up the video-making. I will not be suppressed so easily by them. Jai Jai Shri Ram.”

Known for his unmatched talent in mimicking prominent politicians such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Arvind Kejriwal, Deepak Saini has built a dedicated fan base through his captivating stand-up performances and evocative poetry. However, it is his recent videos satirising Kejriwal that have drawn the ire of certain AAP trolls, leading to a barrage of hateful responses.

In these controversial videos, Saini assumed the persona of “Kejri Bawal,” with “Bawal” meaning “controversy” in Hindi. Through his art of comedy, he voiced a range of pressing issues and controversies surrounding Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership in the Delhi government.

Addressing various matters, such as the poor conditions of schools in Delhi, recent flood situations, the Delhi liquor scam, and more, Saini employed Kejriwal’s signature accent and style to highlight the plight of the common Delhi resident. He humorously shed light on issues like waterlogging, inadequate school infrastructure, and the prevalence of illegal liquor licenses in the city. In addition, Saini didn’t shy away from making remarks about AAP ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, who are currently facing corruption charges and are incarcerated.

Despite the hate and intimidation, he faces from AAP’s social media trolls, Deepak Saini, a Delhi citizen, is resolute in his decision to continue creating thought-provoking videos, shedding light on the failures of the Delhi government.