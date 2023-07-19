Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAAP trolls abuse and attack stand-up comedian Deepak Saini for his skits on Arvind...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

AAP trolls abuse and attack stand-up comedian Deepak Saini for his skits on Arvind Kejriwal, the comedian says he won’t be scared

Deepak Saini assumed the persona of "Kejri Bawal," with "Bawal" meaning "controversy" in Hindi. Through his art of comedy, he voiced a range of pressing issues and controversies surrounding Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership in the Delhi government.

OpIndia Staff
deepak saini
Deepak Saini mimicks many politicians including Arvind Kejriwal. Image Source: Twitter handle of Deepak Saini
1

Stand-up comedian and renowned poet, Deepak Saini, has recently found himself at the centre of a heated controversy as he accused social media trolls affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of relentless harassment and abuse. The reason behind the onslaught is Saini’s humorous skits focusing on Delhi’s Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. Despite facing intimidating threats, Saini remains unwavering, vowing to continue creating new and daring videos.

Taking to Twitter on 18th July 2023, Deepak Saini candidly expressed his thoughts on the situation, stating, “Because of making comedy videos on Kejriwal ji, they are trying to trouble me. Conspiracy is going on to get my Facebook page closed and to suppress it. But I am thinking of further speeding up the video-making. I will not be suppressed so easily by them. Jai Jai Shri Ram.”

Known for his unmatched talent in mimicking prominent politicians such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Arvind Kejriwal, Deepak Saini has built a dedicated fan base through his captivating stand-up performances and evocative poetry. However, it is his recent videos satirising Kejriwal that have drawn the ire of certain AAP trolls, leading to a barrage of hateful responses.

In these controversial videos, Saini assumed the persona of “Kejri Bawal,” with “Bawal” meaning “controversy” in Hindi. Through his art of comedy, he voiced a range of pressing issues and controversies surrounding Arvind Kejriwal and his leadership in the Delhi government.

Addressing various matters, such as the poor conditions of schools in Delhi, recent flood situations, the Delhi liquor scam, and more, Saini employed Kejriwal’s signature accent and style to highlight the plight of the common Delhi resident. He humorously shed light on issues like waterlogging, inadequate school infrastructure, and the prevalence of illegal liquor licenses in the city. In addition, Saini didn’t shy away from making remarks about AAP ministers like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, who are currently facing corruption charges and are incarcerated.

Despite the hate and intimidation, he faces from AAP’s social media trolls, Deepak Saini, a Delhi citizen, is resolute in his decision to continue creating thought-provoking videos, shedding light on the failures of the Delhi government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The multiple delays in Hyderabad Metro project in the old city area and the constant need for “permission” from AIMIM contributing to them

Sudhir Kumar -
On July 10th 2023, KTR tweeted that his father and the Honourable CM has instructed his department to take forward the Metro project in the Old City of Hyderabad. Immediately, the president of the Islamist party AIMIM thanked KTR for the announcement.
News Reports

Can the name ‘INDIA’ be registered as a political alliance? As the opposition launches a PR campaign, here is what the Emblems and Names...

Anurag -
There are 20 such entities listed in the Act that cannot be used for registration. Now, one may think there are India TV, NDTV India and Times of India, then what is the problem with the name of the alliance? You can register a name with 'India' in it, provided there are words before or after it.

Mamata, Rahul, or Kejriwal? I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties rush to claim credit for the acronym, yet to decide a joint leader or agenda to face...

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult case crosses 400 as 12 more bodies exhumed, over 600 people still missing

Sahara depositors will get their refunds within 45 days, Amit Shah launches CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal: Read how it will work

UK: McDonald’s employees speak out over sexual abuse, racism, and bullying at the workplace

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com