Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HomeNews Reports'No refreshments served, nobody answered phone': Allahabad HC judge outraged over ‘inconvenience’ during train...
News Reports
Updated:

‘No refreshments served, nobody answered phone’: Allahabad HC judge outraged over ‘inconvenience’ during train journey, seeks explanation from railways

In a letter dated July 14, the Allahabad High Court Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava, on behalf of the sitting Judge, asked Railways General Manager (GM) to explain the issues pointed out in the letter.

OpIndia Staff
Allahabad HC judge
Allahabad HC, representational image, image via ET Government
13

Justice Gautam Chowdhary of the Allahabad High Court has sought an explanation from railway officials after experiencing ‘inconvenience and displeasure’ on a recent train journey with his wife. The High Court judge was upset over not getting refreshments despite repeated calls.

In a letter dated July 14, the Allahabad High Court Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava, on behalf of the sitting Judge, asked Railways General Manager (GM) to explain the issues pointed out in the letter.

According to the letter, Allahabad High Court Judge Gautam Chowdhary was traveling with his wife on July 8 on train no. 12802, Purushottam Express (on PNR: 246-4082004 & H.O.R No. 639/2023). The train was almost three hours late, and regardless of Chowdhary’s repeated demands, neither pantry workers nor Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel assisted ‘His Lordship’.

“The train was more than three hours late. In spite of repeatedly informing the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), no Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were found in the coach. Further, no pantry car staff attended to His Lordship for providing refreshments despite repeated calls. Moreover, a call made to the pantry car manager was not picked up,” the letter reads.

The letter further stated that the incident “caused great inconvenience and displeasure to His Lordship. In this regard, the Honourable Judge wishes that explanation may be called from the erring officials of the Railways, the GRP personnel and the pantry car manager.”

Interestingly, the aforementioned letter marked as ‘urgent’ mentions Justice Gautam Chowdhary as ‘His Lordship’ seven times. Notably, back in 2014, the Supreme Court said that judges should be addressed in a dignified and respectful manner however, calling them “my lord” or “your lordship” is not mandatory. The Allahabad High Court, on behalf of ‘His Lordship’ has sought an explanation from the railways for the inconvenience experienced by him due to the lack of refreshments served.

Citing an unnamed railway official, TOI reported that a catering staff member did visit Justice Chowdhary’s compartment, however, someone from the passage of the coach “asked the catering staff member to leave assuming that the judge might be sleeping and he is unnecessarily disturbing him in the morning.” The report adds that minutes later, the train arrived at Prayagraj station and the judge and his wife disembarked. 

Meanwhile, Northern Central Railway (NCR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhya verified receipt of the complaint from the honorable judge. As a result, the affected departments have been formally requested to provide a written explanation. The NCR respectfully apologized for the judge’s inconvenience. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAllahabad HC judge, train delay, IRCTC manager job
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Can the name ‘INDIA’ be registered as a political alliance? As the opposition launches a PR campaign, here is what the Emblems and Names...

Anurag -
There are 20 such entities listed in the Act that cannot be used for registration. Now, one may think there are India TV, NDTV India and Times of India, then what is the problem with the name of the alliance? You can register a name with 'India' in it, provided there are words before or after it.
News Reports

Mamata, Rahul, or Kejriwal? I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties rush to claim credit for the acronym, yet to decide a joint leader or agenda to face...

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal are the top names separately credited to have came up with the I.N.D.I.A name for the united opposition alliance against BJP.

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult case crosses 400 as 12 more bodies exhumed, over 600 people still missing

Sahara depositors will get their refunds within 45 days, Amit Shah launches CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal: Read how it will work

UK: McDonald’s employees speak out over sexual abuse, racism, and bullying at the workplace

Disney’s hypersexualisation of children, woke politics, and overindulgence in gender identity of kids: Here’s why the House of Mouse has been caught in its...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com