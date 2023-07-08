Tensions have gripped Bengal yet again amid ongoing panchayat polls in the state. Violent clashes have resulted in at least eight deaths and left many injured. Earlier on Saturday, July 8, polling began amid heavy security from Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF).

Governor CV Ananda Bose has taken stock of the situation on the ground amid rampant violence largely in Coochbehar, Murshidabad, and North 24 Paraganas districts.

He said, “I have been in the field right from the morning…People requested me, stopped my motorcade on the way. They told me about the murders happening around them, told me about the goons not allowing them to go to the polling booths…It should cause concern to all of us. This is the most sacred day for democracy…Election must be through ballots and not bullets..”

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "I have been in the field right from the morning…People requested me, stopped my motorcade on the way. They told me about the murders happening around them, told me about the goons not allowing them to go to…

A polling booth Baravita Primary School in Sitai at Coochbehar was vandalised and ballot papers were set ablaze. Wooden chairs and tables were toppled and set on fire, torn ballot papers could be seen lying around the room filled with smoke.

Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire. Details awaited.



Voting for Panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today.

In another incident ahead of the polls, a house in Murshidabad was vandalised and set on fire a day before polling on Friday as TMC and Congress workers traded blows.

House in Murshidabad vandalised (Source: ANI)

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that three of its party workers have been killed in Rejinagarm, Tufanganj, and Khargram. On the other hand, polling agent of a BJP candidate has also been killed in an attack by hooligans, on a polling booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar. The candidate is admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries even as voting has been suspended at the booth.

The BJP candidate Maya Barman said, “TMC goons hurled a bomb at my agent and killed him. They also attacked me.”

Madhav Vishwas, the polling agent of a BJP candidate (in picture) killed in an attack by hooligans, on a polling booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar. The candidate is admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries, voting suspended…

In Kholakhali, the BJP has said that the TMC is looting ballots openly. Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar shared a video on Twitter showing the same at booth No. 44 and 45 in Kholakhali.

TMC hooliganism has crossed all the limits and is now stifling democracy by looting Ballots openly in the West Bengal Panchayat elections.



This is a video from booth No . 44 & 45 of the Kholakhali, Nurpur Panchayat.

The booth agent of an independent candidate has also been killed in Pirgachha of North 24 Parganas district following which protests were staged by the villagers alleging that the husband of TMC candidate Munna Bibi is behind the murder.

Abdullah, the booth agent of an independent candidate killed in Pirgachha of North 24 Parganas district. Villagers stage a protest and demand the arrest of the accused and allege that the husband of TMC candidate Munna Bibi is behind the…

A 52-year-old TMC worker, Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in Khargram, Murshidabad. A Congress worker named Phoolchand was killed in the same area during the nomination process for the Panchayat election.

TMC worker Sateshuddin Sheikh killed in Khargram.

Residents of Nandigram Block 1 of Purba Medinipur district boycotted the election owing to no security presence and accused the TMC of capturing booths. A voter, Govind said, “There is no Central force here. Booth capturing keeps happening here by TMC. They do bogus voting even in the name of the deceased. We won’t allow voting here unless Central forces come here…”

Residents of Nandigram Block 1 of Purba Medinipur district say that they are boycotting the election until Central forces are deployed at booth numbers 67 & 68 in Mahammadpur No. 2 area.



A voter, Govind says, "There is no Central force…

The panchayat elections are a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the state which has come under heavy fire for the decaying law & order situation.

Voting on a total of 63,229 gram panchayat seats; 9,730 panchayat samiti seats; and 928 zilla parishad seats is underway. The counting of votes will be on 11th July.