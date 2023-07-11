On Tuesday, July 11, the Income Tax department officials conducted raids on properties linked to Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in Karur. Around ten locations linked to the minister throughout the city were raided by the IT officials.

Senthil Balaji, who served as a minister in the DMK government, was detained on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scheme. Since then, he has been a patient at Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent coronary bypass surgery.

According to the reports, one of the properties raided by the IT officials is owned by Mani who is Senthil Balaji’s brother.

The raid comes a week after the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus plea filed by the wife of Senthil Balaji against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

The split verdict was delivered by a division bench of Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy. While Nisha Banu concluded that the habeas corpus plea filed for Balaji’s release is maintainable and therefore be allowed, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said he could not agree with the opinion.

Senthil Balaji was removed from the state cabinet by Governor RN Ravi, sparking a political uproar between him and the DMK government, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

As per the reports however, on the suggestion of the Union Home Ministry, the Governor delayed Senthil Balaji’s discharge. The Governor also informed Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter that his order had been suspended. It is being said that the Home Ministry asked the Governor to consult the attorney general’s legal counsel before making a decision.

Senthil Balaji would continue serving as a state cabinet minister but will not hold a portfolio, the DMK government announced a few days prior to the Governor’s action.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu acquired Senthil Balaji’s ministry for power, while Housing and Urban Development Minister Muthusamy acquired the portfolio for Prohibition and Excise.

Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody has been extended by a Chennai court on July 5 to July 12. The minister appeared through video conference from Kauvery Hospital before Principal Sessions court judge S Alli.