In a horrific event, an Indian student was brutally beaten by a mob of Khalistani sympathisers in Sydney, Australia. The 23-year-old student was critically injured and was immediately taken to the Westmead Hospital where he is being treated now. Australia Today reported the incident, not disclosing the name of the victim on request.

The student confirmed that he was attacked by four to five Khalistani sympathisers. He mentioned that apart from studying, he is also working as a driver. When he got into his car on Friday morning, attackers arrived and started assaulting him. He was hit with a metal rod on his left face by one of the attackers who had opened the car door. After that other attackers struck him with sticks. Some of them, according to reports, recorded the event.

“Today, morning at 5.30 am when I was going to work some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me. I work as a driver and my vehicle was parked just 50 metres from where I live. As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere,” the victim was quoted as saying.

“They opened the driver-side door and dragged me out of the vehicle and started beating me with iron rods. Two of them were doing video recording on their phones while 4-5 were hitting me from all sides,” he added. He also said that the mob was repeatedly raising the slogan “Khalistan Zindabad”.

The New South Wales (NSW) police were alerted to the occurrence by someone who witnessed the attack, and the police promptly arrived at the scene. The paramedics were promptly summoned by NSW Police, who rushed the victim to Westmead Hospital with critical head, leg, and arm injuries.

NSW Police spokesperson in the statement said, “Shortly after 5.40 am on Friday 14 July 2023, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault.”

“The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan. The man was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment. Inquiries are continuing, anyone with information is urged to contact the police,” the statement by the police added.

According to Australia Today, the victim’s arm was split at the elbow area, and he will undergo corrective surgery for the same.

Hinduphobic crimes by pro-Khalistani elements have significantly increased not only in India but all across the world in the name of the Khalistan Referendum. Hindus, their religious places and their religious festivals in countries like Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom are constantly under target.

In the past few months, Australia has seen several separate anti-Hindu attacks on Temples initiated by pro-Khalistani elements living in the country. Around 5 temples, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane, Kali Mata temple in Melbourne, Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne, Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and also BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne were attacked by Khalistanis.

Also, in January this year, the Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian diaspora in Australia during a referendum called by the banned Sikhs For Justice for the creation of an independent Sikh state.

Notably, PM Modi had taken cognizance of the event and had raised the issue in front of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who was on a visit to India on March 10. He had said that the Indian community was worried about the attacks. PM Albanese then assured that the safety of the Indian community would be a priority for him.

Also, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the attack on the Indian community by the extremist Khalistani groups in Australia. The MEA had urged the local authorities to launch an investigation into the case and punish the perpetrators.