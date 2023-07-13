Thursday, July 13, 2023
ISRO scientists visit Tirupati Venkatachalapathi temple ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch with its miniature model, perform puja and pray for a successful mission

The mission will take off from the Sriharikota facility at 2:35 pm on 14th July 2023 and land on the moon on August 23 or 24 if everything goes according to plan.

ISRO scientists visited Tirupati temple. Image Source: One India
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is going to launch Chandrayaan-3 on 14th July 2023. A team of ISRO scientists took a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to Tirupati Venkatachalapathi temple on 13th July 2023 to pray for the successful launch.

ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati Venkatachalapathi Temple in Andhra Pradesh, a regular affair before every major launch. ISRO is going to launch India’s 3rd lunar mission on 14th July 2023 at 2:35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 11th July 2023, ISRO successfully rehearsed for landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. In a tweet, ISRO said that the 24-hour rehearsal of the entire preparation and process of the launch was successfully completed in dummy form. The focus of Chandrayaan-3 is on landing safely on the lunar surface. Earlier, ISRO had launched two missions – Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, but both of them could not land on the surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the next phase of Chandrayaan-2, which will land on the lunar surface and conduct tests. It will have a propulsion module, a lander and a rover. The focus of Chandrayaan-3 is on landing safely on the lunar surface. New equipment has been created for the success of the mission. The algorithm has been improved. The focus has been on the reasons why the Chandrayaan-2 mission could not land on the lunar surface.

The mission will take off from the Sriharikota facility at 2:35 pm on 14th July 2023 and land on the moon on August 23 or 24 if everything goes according to plan. Earlier on Wednesday, an encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 was attached with LVM3 at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The successful completion of this mission will make India the fourth country in the world to make a soft landing on the moon after USA, Russia and China.

Liberals mock temple visit by ISRO scientists

As soon as the news of ISRO scientists visiting Tirupati Venkatachalapathi Temple ahead of the Chandrayaan – 3 launch spread, liberals started to mock the activity. Bhavika Kapoor tweeted, “What if Chandrayaan 3 launch doesn’t work? Does God fail? Non-scientific temperament promotion. Idiocy.”

Adolanjeevi posted, “They are praying that Panauti doesnt come over again to take credit for the launch.”

IRS officer Dr. Kiran Kumar Karlapu, however, took to Twitter to provide lesser-known information about the tradition of visiting temples before a mission launch. He posted, “This has been a tradition for decades. A visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple along with prayers at the Chengalamma temple in Sullurpeta is a must for the ISRO scientists before any launch. Chengalamma is considered the Kshetrapalika (protector of the local lands) for Sriharikota.”

The launch of Chandrayaan 3 has come four years after the partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2, whose lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan crashed on the Moon’s surface in the early hours of September 7, 2019.

