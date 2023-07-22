Saturday, July 22, 2023
Karnataka: Three girl students suspended for placing a mobile camera in the bathroom of a nursing home in Udupi

The students who are from one community are accused of hiding a cell phone in the female toilet to record private moments of females from another community and then forward the same to the pupils of their own community via WhatsApp. They were reportedly sharing the footage on social media.

The suspended girls are students of Netra Jyoti College.
The management of the prestigious Netra Jyoti College of Udupi in Karnataka placed three female students under suspension close on the heels of the discovery of a mobile camera in the women’s bathroom. The institution, located near Ambalpady Bypass, is a private eye hospital and nursing home.

The students who are from one community are accused of hiding a cell phone in the female toilet to record private moments of females from another community and then forward the same to the pupils of their own community via WhatsApp. They were reportedly sharing the footage on social media.

The other students took it upon themselves to stir the college administration into taking appropriate action when the despicable deed came to the fore. Moreover, following the revolting discovery, a conflict arose between the students of the two communities. The perpetrators also got into an altercation with several other students.

The management board then intervened and initiated strict action against the former and issued a notification to suspend them. When the matter became public, Hindu organisations arrived at the institution and urged the administration to undertake a stringent response to the awful conduct.

All college students have currently urged Udupi Superintended of Police Akshay Hoque to conduct a thorough probe into the occurrence. However, no case was registered at the police station as of yet.

