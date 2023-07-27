A shocking incident where a 34-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in the presence of her husband has surfaced in Pune, Maharashtra. A 47-year-old moneylender identified as Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh raped her after the latter failed to repay an interest-free loan of Rs 40 thousand taken from him.

The incident took place in February this year in Hadapsar and the culprit has already been arrested. He threatened the victim’s spouse at knife-point and then raped her in his presence. Sheikh also recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on social media platforms.

The couple had taken a personal loan from the perpetrator, however, when they failed to repay him, he resorted to abusive threats. He lured them to a remote area of the Hadapsar government colony and demanded the outstanding amount, which they were unable to pay.

He then grabbed a knife and terrorised the husband before sexually assaulting the woman and filmed the sexual assault on his phone. Afterward, Sheikh even posted the revolting footage of her torment on multiple social media networks when she refused to perform sexual favors for him again.

According to Police Inspector Ravindra Shelake, the victim eventually had the confidence to go to the Hadapsar Police Station and make a formal complaint on 25 July. “We tracked down the accused and arrested him on 25 July. He was produced before the court which has given him a two-day remand till 27 July and further investigations are on.”

Police informed that a case has been registered against the culprit under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. They are now also attempting to determine if he had ensnared any further victims and abused them in a similar manner.