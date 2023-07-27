A horrific case of a crime against a woman has come to light from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. 22-year-old Shakir reportedly drugged the minor girl, and took her to a jungle where he raped her. After that, 4 of Shakir’s accomplices including Shoaib, Gulzar and Pappu joined him where they beat up the girl, forcibly removed her clothes and then recorded her video to blackmail her further.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media where one could hear the girl pleading that they should at least leave her clothes but to no avail. The video was reportedly made viral by Shoaib.

Reportedly, the video is few months old and has only surfaced now. The mother of the minor filed a complaint at the local police station, and following that, 3 of the accused have been arrested including Shakir. They were booked under POCSO and other relevant sections of the IPC.

The victim’s family said that Shakir trapped the minor girl and kept exploiting her for 2 years while promising to marry her. As per the family, Shakir took her to the jungle a few months back, where he drugged her and then proceeded to rape her. Soon, his accomplices joined him there and they beat up the girl while removing her clothes and recorded her video.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Thakur said that the arrests were made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that a 22-year-old youth named Shakir sexually exploited her 17-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage for two years.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further investigation in the case is underway.